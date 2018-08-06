 back to top
Theresa May Tweeted About Jamaican Independence Day And People Decided To Remind Her About Windrush

"Windrush Theresa, Windrush."

Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
So today is Jamaica's 56th Independence Day, when people celebrate the contributions Jamaicans have made both home and away.

To commemorate the day, the British Prime Minister Theresa May took to Twitter to send out a message acknowledging "Jamaicans in the UK."

Today marks 56 years of Jamaican independence. The contribution of Jamaicans in the UK and abroad is huge – long may that continue #JamaicanIndependenceDay 🇯🇲

And while the tweet was probably sent with the best intentions, people online didn't miss the opportunity to remind the former home secretary of the Windrush scandal.

@theresa_may pity you didnt think about that when you made the windrush citizens unwelcome and still make it difficult for them by demanding they sign NDAs before you pay them their due compensation

By Windrush scandal, we mean the one where British residents from the post-war Windrush generation were wrongly threatened with deportation, had documents that validate their citizenship destroyed and in some cases were mistakenly deported.

And it's safe to say this has not been forgotten – as more than 500 replies made clear.

@theresa_may Windrush Theresa Windrush that’s all we need to know about your attitude to certain sections of society. Whoever dreamt up this tweet is wasted and should be on the telly as a comedian

@theresa_may Well done Prime Minister. You wished Jamaica a happy birthday and the contribution of their immigrants without revealing any irony. If a civil servant typed that out for you I hope they get a bonus as an incentive. #TheresaMay #Conservative .

@theresa_may Seriously, who advises you? They set you up every time to be a political and marketing disaster. I’m very glad; but it is embarrassing for us all. #Windrush #HostileEnvironment

@theresa_may Except that your government has done its best to deport a number of Jamaican-born Windrush Generation, hastily and without adherence to due process, simply to meet deportation targets. Shame on the Tories!

@theresa_may @georgehperfect After introducing your horrific, hostile immigration policy, you're tweeting this?

@theresa_may Even for you that tweet reaches a new low. Irony doesn’t even come close. You, and all your acolytes are quite despicable.

@theresa_may #Irony is dead! @sajidjavid is currently trying to buy the silence of the #Windrush victims of YOUR #hostileenvironment policies, pushed through by YOU despite clear warnings they would target, among others, British Jamaicans #JamaicanIndependenceDay

@theresa_may

The government was recently accused of forcing members of the Windrush generation to sign non-disclosure agreements, according to a report from The Independent.

