Theresa May Tweeted About Jamaican Independence Day And People Decided To Remind Her About Windrush

So today is Jamaica's 56th Independence Day, when people celebrate the contributions Jamaicans have made both home and away.
To commemorate the day, the British Prime Minister Theresa May took to Twitter to send out a message acknowledging "Jamaicans in the UK."
And while the tweet was probably sent with the best intentions, people online didn't miss the opportunity to remind the former home secretary of the Windrush scandal.
By Windrush scandal, we mean the one where British residents from the post-war Windrush generation were wrongly threatened with deportation, had documents that validate their citizenship destroyed and in some cases were mistakenly deported.
And it's safe to say this has not been forgotten – as more than 500 replies made clear.
The government was recently accused of forcing members of the Windrush generation to sign non-disclosure agreements, according to a report from The Independent.
