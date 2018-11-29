 back to top

Skai Jackson's Image Is Being Used To Sell Fried Chicken In South London And She Wants Somebody To Cut Her A Cheque

"The home of the triple 'M' burger".

Posted on
Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So you may or may not be familiar with teen actor Skai Jackson. She's best known for playing Zuri Ross on the Disney series Jessie and in the spinoff Bunk'd.

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

In addition to being a talented on-screen performer, Skai is also known for being quick with the comebacks on social media. Notably when she took on Azealia Banks (and won).

Monica Schipper / WireImage

Oh and who can forget when she delivered this image which would go on to be one of 2016's most memorable memes.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @skaijackson

Well it seems the 16-year-old is just as popular with south London chicken franchise Morley's, which use her as the face of one of their restaurants, in Crystal Palace. The chain, created in 1985, has over 40 stores across south London and is a favourite for many locals.

I wonder if Skai Jackson knows that her sweet face is being used to sell fried chicken in south London 😂
Ade Onibada @SincerelyAde

I wonder if Skai Jackson knows that her sweet face is being used to sell fried chicken in south London 😂

As expected, people are confused.

Wait, what? 😂 https://t.co/lAd9mKnvbe
trill.i.am @AaronCornell

Wait, what? 😂 https://t.co/lAd9mKnvbe

Soooo weird https://t.co/EomA9DzVIA
KK @Kun__Mun

Soooo weird https://t.co/EomA9DzVIA

Some people found it funny.

This shit comical 😂 https://t.co/d34I0hLaIS
TEXAS PEACH 🇨🇱✨ @xnianzax

This shit comical 😂 https://t.co/d34I0hLaIS

Omg 😂 Morleys you know! https://t.co/jbqCxSBWj3
Chanel Ambrose @chanelambrose

Omg 😂 Morleys you know! https://t.co/jbqCxSBWj3

Others felt like it was an innocent mistake.

They probably don't even know who she is they just googled smile black child and added her face to it https://t.co/3P3twoTre5
🧝🏾‍♀️ ይሉኝታ ቢስ 🤷🏾‍♀️ @YMBIBI

They probably don't even know who she is they just googled smile black child and added her face to it https://t.co/3P3twoTre5

She should be honoured tbh. https://t.co/ddghWkD2Et
db @danieloluwatobi

She should be honoured tbh. https://t.co/ddghWkD2Et

Some pointed out that Skai would isn't the first celebrity to have her image used in a totally unrelated and likely unauthorised circumstance.

@SincerelyAde I wonder if @beyonce know’s this too? Hahahaha
Charles Stanley @standelarosa

@SincerelyAde I wonder if @beyonce know’s this too? Hahahaha

@SincerelyAde Same that ludacris doesn’t know that he is one 95% of the walls of African barbers.
Moses Ssebandeke/Mozzie Mutant🇺🇬🇬🇧 @MOZZIEMUTANT

@SincerelyAde Same that ludacris doesn’t know that he is one 95% of the walls of African barbers.

@SincerelyAde @HershyDrops *awaits royalty checks like *
ThirstTrap Survivor 🇯🇲 @raz876g

@SincerelyAde @HershyDrops *awaits royalty checks like *

Well Skai responded and she's just as confused as everybody else.

What the h- https://t.co/fSz7sTG2lu
Skai Jackson ♡ @skaijackson

What the h- https://t.co/fSz7sTG2lu

And the Disney star let it be known that she is expecting to be financially recompensed for the use of her image.

RUN ME MY CHECK https://t.co/fSz7sTG2lu
Skai Jackson ♡ @skaijackson

RUN ME MY CHECK https://t.co/fSz7sTG2lu

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Skai Jackson and Morley's Chicken for further comment.

Giphy / Via Giphy.com

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

