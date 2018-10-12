Ryan Coogler Has Apparently Signed A Deal To Write And Direct A "Black Panther" Sequel And People Are Getting Hype

The 32-year-old, who cowrote the first film alongside Joe Robert Cole, is expected to begin working on the script next year, with production planned to start at the end of 2019 or early 2020.

The box office hit starring Chadwick Boseman grossed $1.3 billion globally following its release in February and won praise for its cultural impact, with immediate demands for a follow-up.

While neither Disney, Marvel, nor Coogler has made an official announcement, the sources told the magazine that the deal had been signed quietly some time ago.

Set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, Black Panther featured a predominantly black cast including Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, and Letitia Wright.

