Ryan Coogler Has Apparently Signed A Deal To Write And Direct A "Black Panther" Sequel And People Are Getting Hype

"The best news I’ve heard in 2018."

Posted on
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Coogler has signed a deal to write and direct a Black Panther sequel.

Exclusive: Ryan Coogler signs on to write and direct #BlackPanther sequel https://t.co/8c77Euhjoj
Hollywood Reporter @THR

The 32-year-old, who cowrote the first film alongside Joe Robert Cole, is expected to begin working on the script next year, with production planned to start at the end of 2019 or early 2020.

The box office hit starring Chadwick Boseman grossed $1.3 billion globally following its release in February and won praise for its cultural impact, with immediate demands for a follow-up.

While neither Disney, Marvel, nor Coogler has made an official announcement, the sources told the magazine that the deal had been signed quietly some time ago.

Set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, Black Panther featured a predominantly black cast including Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, and Letitia Wright.

Its portrayal of African characters was hailed as groundbreaking in the Marvel Universe and, more broadly, Hollywood.

Coogler, who has directed a series of hit movies including Fruitvale Station and Creed, has several projects attached to his name.

Last month it was announced that Coogler would be co-producing the Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James. He is also developing the drama Wrong Answer alongside Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan and producing the upcoming Creed 2.

Before signing off on the first Black Panther, Coogler told Rolling Stone that it was important for him to do his "due diligence" and let the studio know his vision for the film.

“The biggest thing for me was the themes of the story – letting them know where my head was at and making sure they would get on board,” he said.

“I was very honest about the idea I wanted to explore in this film, which is what it means to be African. That was one of the first things I talked about. And they were completely interested.”

The news that Coogler is on board for the Black Panther sequel has definitely made people happy.

@THR The best news I’ve heard in 2018
Anthony Ramirez @salsalito94

@THR
🍂🎃Iesha Armstrong🎃🍂 @ieshachirps

Black Panther 2 has been officially confirmed!
JEFE @YoSoyDiego_91

Black Panther 2 has been officially confirmed!

Some people are speculating about how much Coogler is likely to be paid. 👀

@THR Snapshots from Coogler's and Marvel's meeting
Romina Jones @Andabeat

Some people aren't all that surprised.

@THR
RockforthGal @cadeishaC5L

@THR
José Roberto Moreira @JRMoreira99

Fans are also discussing what they would like to see in the Black Panther sequel.

Characters I hope are in Black Panther 2
Amazing Spider-Man @Super_Spidey1

Whatever happens, people are ready to go.

Ryan Coogler will be directing Black Panther 2 T'Challa and other Wakandan's in the Soul Stone right now:
Team Verture @IMMEND_Patreon

BuzzFeed News has contacted Disney and Ryan Coogler's representatives for additional comment.

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

