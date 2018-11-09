Prince Charles Weighed In On Which African Country Has The Best Jollof Rice And His Response Was Perfectly Diplomatic

So if you weren't aware, Prince Charles is currently in Nigeria as part of an eight-day royal tour of West Africa.
Accompanied by his wife Camilla, the heir to the British throne visited Gambia, then Ghana, and is ending the trip in Nigeria.
The tour comes just a few days before Prince Charles celebrates his 70th birthday on November 14. Yes, Prince Charles is a Scorpio.
It's also his first overseas visit to countries in the Commonwealth since being confirmed as the new head of the group of 53 nations.
And it was during a reception in Lagos, Nigeria, that Prince Charles bravely added his own thoughts to the fierce and ongoing debate over which African nation makes the best jollof rice.
For those of you who aren't aware what jollof rice is, and why it is such a divisive topic, you can read this.
Just know, jollof rice advocates are very protective of it.
Prince Charles also gave his best effort at speaking pidgin English and ended his speech with the popular phrase "Naija no dey carry last", which roughly translates at "Nigerians don't finish in last place".
Prince Charles also used his time to meet with local creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs.
He also met with traditional rulers and Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari.
And British supermodel Naomi Campbell was there too, because why not?
