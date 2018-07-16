People Think Barbie's Actually Doing Better Vlogs Than Most YouTubers

When I tell y’all Barbie’s vlogs will have you evaluating yourself

Barbie, the iconic American doll, is growing her fanbase online with new viewers being introduced to her vlogs, where she gives relatable advice on some of life's biggest challenges.

She's been a member of the YouTube community since 2005, and the vlogs launched in 2015 as an extension of the official channel, which has over 4.4 million subscribers.

The catalogue of content ranges from helping Barbie to pick a prom dress to a "Ken does my makeup" challenge, but it's her insight into topical issues that have people subscribing.