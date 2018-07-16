 back to top
People Think Barbie's Actually Doing Better Vlogs Than Most YouTubers

"barbie making vlogs better than most youtubers tho".

Ade Onibada
Barbie, the iconic American doll, is growing her fanbase online with new viewers being introduced to her vlogs, where she gives relatable advice on some of life's biggest challenges.

When I tell y’all Barbie’s vlogs will have you evaluating yourself
John W. Miller @JohnnyMarvo

When I tell y’all Barbie’s vlogs will have you evaluating yourself

She's been a member of the YouTube community since 2005, and the vlogs launched in 2015 as an extension of the official channel, which has over 4.4 million subscribers.

The catalogue of content ranges from helping Barbie to pick a prom dress to a "Ken does my makeup" challenge, but it's her insight into topical issues that have people subscribing.

Vlogger Barbie dissects "feeling blue" for the days when you're not feeling quite like yourself.

“I don’t always have to be upbeat and positive and to expect that of myself it isn’t fair. To camouflage myself to fit into a mould of what I think I should act or feel or think, well that doesn’t help anyone and it just gets you lost.”
“I don’t always have to be upbeat and positive and to expect that of myself it isn’t fair. To camouflage myself to fit into a mould of what I think I should act or feel or think, well that doesn’t help anyone and it just gets you lost.”

Or maybe you're dealing with insensitive people.

“They get away with being mean or not taking responsibility for their actions because somehow by making it a joke, it makes it less hurtful. I really don’t like that.”
“They get away with being mean or not taking responsibility for their actions because somehow by making it a joke, it makes it less hurtful. I really don’t like that.”

The vlogs have also been used as a platform to profile women in history, including Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

&quot;If I could describe her influence on me in one sentence it would be ‘be my own muse.’ We all have the vision to inspire ourselves and the strength to overcome everything.&quot;
"If I could describe her influence on me in one sentence it would be ‘be my own muse.’ We all have the vision to inspire ourselves and the strength to overcome everything."

Vlogger Barbie also gives viewers exclusives like a one to one interview with famed ballerina Misty Copeland. Does your favourite vlogger have this type of range?

Appearing as an animation, various clips have recently made their way to Twitter and finding out about them has been an enlightening experience for people.

@RXMANSPHOENIX WOW so Barbie is really out here delivering relatable and thoughtful content on YT. Lemme go subscribe! https://t.co/QgE7PqbWDm
Erin Blockabitch @99sAndThe2000s

@RXMANSPHOENIX WOW so Barbie is really out here delivering relatable and thoughtful content on YT. Lemme go subscribe! https://t.co/QgE7PqbWDm

@RXMANSPHOENIX anyone want to explain how i’m now going to go to barbie’s youtube for life advice now???
Cara Donze @Cara_luv1

@RXMANSPHOENIX anyone want to explain how i’m now going to go to barbie’s youtube for life advice now???

HI SORRY DIDN'T KNOW THERE WERE BARBIE VLOGS OR THAT THERE'S 77 VIDEOS OF THIS
Brimmy The Epic Spammer of Spam @Brimmy21

HI SORRY DIDN'T KNOW THERE WERE BARBIE VLOGS OR THAT THERE'S 77 VIDEOS OF THIS

Well, I just subscribed to Barbie’s youtube channel and I feel fulfilled. Her makeup tutorials are mesmerizing 😮. Her hands are freakishly steady (goals) and her vlogs are lit. 😭
Dimma Umeh @Dimmaumeh

Well, I just subscribed to Barbie’s youtube channel and I feel fulfilled. Her makeup tutorials are mesmerizing 😮. Her hands are freakishly steady (goals) and her vlogs are lit. 😭

@RXMANSPHOENIX @FavourRhys i've never heard barbie speak this much facts like wow this actually was some great advice. i could fr relate to this
Haley ✨☺️ @bvbyyh

@RXMANSPHOENIX @FavourRhys i've never heard barbie speak this much facts like wow this actually was some great advice. i could fr relate to this

Oooh so Barbie has vlogs now my grown ass bouta subscribe 💯 she spitting straight facts https://t.co/W86Og6ZSmZ
A R I E L 🍒 @_AriieeD

Oooh so Barbie has vlogs now my grown ass bouta subscribe 💯 she spitting straight facts https://t.co/W86Og6ZSmZ

Who needs a therapist when you can consult with Barbie?(Please, if you need a therapist absolutely see one. An animation shouldn't substitute for actually speaking to a specialist).

@Cara_luv1 @RXMANSPHOENIX This is what accessible therapy looks like in 2018.
neverregetbeingkind @neverregetbein1

@Cara_luv1 @RXMANSPHOENIX This is what accessible therapy looks like in 2018.

The animated Barbie vlogs are my therapist now
Christina @chemenze

The animated Barbie vlogs are my therapist now

Those Barbie vlogs are helping me out more than any therapist ever could
aly @ylaaicnop

Those Barbie vlogs are helping me out more than any therapist ever could

The Barbie vlogs are proving to be a hit for viewers of all ages and even for those who haven't engaged with the Barbie brand before.

watching barbie was never a part of my childhood. however these barbie vlogs are currently my main source of light and motivation
sizzling pork sisig @chckndrp

watching barbie was never a part of my childhood. however these barbie vlogs are currently my main source of light and motivation

Barbie's vlogs actually helped me last night and I love Barbie even more now idc if I am 20 😭😭 Barbie being woke and real
Ozy's Baratits came home!!!!!! @KyoAiri27

Barbie's vlogs actually helped me last night and I love Barbie even more now idc if I am 20 😭😭 Barbie being woke and real

Sorry but I’m a barbie girl now, I stan this new gen barbie that vlogs about life issues
Salty 🦄 @ExtraNaCly

Sorry but I’m a barbie girl now, I stan this new gen barbie that vlogs about life issues

@RXMANSPHOENIX I’m seriously so happy that there are kids growing up with this kind of stuff out there, it gives me a modicum of hope :’) can’t believe Barbie is my kween
vanessa 💙 @venese96

@RXMANSPHOENIX I’m seriously so happy that there are kids growing up with this kind of stuff out there, it gives me a modicum of hope :’) can’t believe Barbie is my kween

Some new fans are so impressed with vlogger Barbie that they think she's giving other YouTubers a run for their money.

@RXMANSPHOENIX Bruh give my gurl Barbie some support tho she been here doing better vlogs than most youtubers
☽YesIEatRainbow @LorenaLore_98

@RXMANSPHOENIX Bruh give my gurl Barbie some support tho she been here doing better vlogs than most youtubers

@RXMANSPHOENIX why does barbie make better videos than most youtubers
FeelinqBlu @FeelinqB

@RXMANSPHOENIX why does barbie make better videos than most youtubers

barbie making vlogs better than most youtubers tho
Ani Ferrer @anipanini

barbie making vlogs better than most youtubers tho

Some found themselves falling into a dark hole of binge watching because there's no such things as too much Barbie in your life right?

help i can't stop watching barbie's vlogs
blozzum @blossthetot

help i can't stop watching barbie's vlogs

you guys I cant stop watching the Barbie vlogs on my TL and taking advice from Barbie
crybaby @collegecrybby

you guys I cant stop watching the Barbie vlogs on my TL and taking advice from Barbie

you: watches emmy nominated television me, an intellectual: spends hours watching barbie’s vlogs
naveen @naveenchristian

you: watches emmy nominated television me, an intellectual: spends hours watching barbie’s vlogs

I am now a certified regular viewer of Barbie's vlogs. what a queen
cess ♡ @bIoomyari

I am now a certified regular viewer of Barbie's vlogs. what a queen

@2xinternet @romy_pringle 👏👏👏 she's my new icon!! Can't believe I slept on such a QUEEN! She basically invented strength and independence and here I was not paying attention 😔😔
Gui Galhardo @galguibra

@2xinternet @romy_pringle 👏👏👏 she's my new icon!! Can't believe I slept on such a QUEEN! She basically invented strength and independence and here I was not paying attention 😔😔

While some people are new to the Barbie fandom, existing fans were quick to let the people know that Barbie has always been 'woke.'

@galguibra @romy_pringle Seriously? She was one of the first female coders who programmed huge helpful things, the first female president, the first female astronaut, has over 135+ jobs, never needed a man/ never married, and has saved the world— the universe multiple times. https://t.co/kfoyfhSoUc
🏳️‍🌈#Momo’s Hot Tiny Bodyguard 💖🏳️‍🌈 @2xinternet

@galguibra @romy_pringle Seriously? She was one of the first female coders who programmed huge helpful things, the first female president, the first female astronaut, has over 135+ jobs, never needed a man/ never married, and has saved the world— the universe multiple times. https://t.co/kfoyfhSoUc

@RXMANSPHOENIX @jennifercarolyn Barbie‘s been feminist for ages, you people just never paid attention 😂
Ludovica @TheLadyLudovica

@RXMANSPHOENIX @jennifercarolyn Barbie‘s been feminist for ages, you people just never paid attention 😂

In an interview with People Magazine, yes because Barbie gives interviews, the YouTube star told the magazine:

"I love the social aspects of being a vlogger. I love that I can be part of a community that didn’t really exist even a few years ago. I guess I hope my fans can learn new things about me and get inspired by new ideas I might pass along … just as I get inspired by them and their ideas."

Barbie. An icon, a Queen. We stan.

