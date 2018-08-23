A self-proclaimed "IT guru" who had hopes of becoming Nigeria's next president has provoked outrage after a car crash interview in which he argued that black people are not "wired" to be technologically innovative. On The Couch With Falz & Laila

Desmond Olasubomi Okeowo, a candidate for the The African Democratic Congress Party (ADC), was a guest on YouTube chat show On the Couch with Falz and Laila. The hosts, entertainer Folarin 'Falz' Falana and journalist Laila Johnson Salami, have been taking several presidential hopefuls to task ahead of Nigeria's presidential elections next year.



The interview – uploaded last Friday – covered Okeowo's professional background, economic experience, views on feminism, Donald Trump, and Theresa May.

He began by declaring why he wants to be the president of Nigeria, insisting that the country was "under pressure" and in need of "leadership".

But what really got people talking was Okeowo's response to a question about his intentions to make Nigeria "a production society". On The Couch With Falz & Laila

When both hosts challenged Okeowo, the politician doubled down on his position. Please @falzthebahdguy what was going through your mind when he made that statement?!

He continued: "There is no way that I can lock you up in a room and I tell you: Falz, this is $100,000, I give you a year. Can you produce this eyeglasses that you are wearing? Your brain can't comprehend it, not to talk of [making] your camera." Okeowo insisted that black people are not "wired technologically" to which journalist Laila hit back: "Coming from a man in tech that is a bit of a hard statement to comprehend." The 43-year-old further attempted to clarify his statement, adding: "Wait guys, don't skin me alive here! See, selling IT, putting in parameters, putting in camera's work for everybody... but when you tell a black man like me to sit down in a room and develop a chip or a camera, trust me [in] 10 years I'm still battling with it."

Laila then challenged Okeowo on his plans to bring Nigeria closer to achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. this is the most underrated part of the interview Laila finished OLASUBOMI OKEOWO funny AF🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

To which the politician replied: "Laila. Laila Laila. Laila. Laiiiila. Laila. I am sorry to let you know this: People like you give us too much stress." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF On The Couch With Falz & Laila / Giphy.com

His performance has been branded an "embarrassment" by Nigerians who took to social media. @Kingwole @falzthebahdguy @enactusbu @Odinma__ @the_ssayist @the_busolami . innovative people are everywhere! I listed a bit. @Enactus_Nigeria has seen very innovative Nigerian youths. Even the #Anambra girls who won the competition few weeks ago. WE ARE INNOVATIVE IN NIGERIA.

Olasubomi Okeowo's ignorance is just one of many! There is no way, a person will have that mentality if they've travelled around Nigeria; especially to the east where soo much is being produced and where there remains that potential to produce more! This is why we need to travel

One thing I noticed about this Olasubomi Okeowo guy on his interview with Falz is that he actually thinks he's smart. He doesn't considering his inability to answer their questions a problem. It's scary to think that this is even one of the people that want to rule the country.

Olasubomi Okeowo said “We are black people, there is nothing we can produce”, “We are not wired technologically”. Beliefs like this are one of the main reasons why Nigeria has not advanced technologically in the last decade & our economy is in shambles

Here’s a so called Presidential Candidate who has absolutely NO idea of basic things like Drugs, Feminism, Gender Equality, Economy, and struggles with simple questions like political and economic experience; and you wonder what sort of Nigeria this individual will build/run?

@Kingwole @falzthebahdguy Who is this idiot? Why was he given a platform?? He is speaking only for himself. What’s with the ‘we’?! https://t.co/pGI7DT0Cnp

What did I just watch? Nigerians cannot produce anything because we're black? Fada Lord! By the way, he's a presidential aspirant, Olasubomi Okeowo. I appreciate the look on @falzthebahdguy face. https://t.co/Y8Hx8YEDZv

Responding to the criticism, Okeowo took to his Instagram to post a comment that suggested he would no longer be pursuing the presidential candidacy of his party. Instagram / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/okeowoolasubomidesmond/?hl=en

Okeowo urged those offended to "turn the anger into productivity and show us all it can be done."

In a follow-up post he wrote: "Never will I look down on my people as unproductive. But I have felt the pains of Nigerians youth now and I felt their pulses also. Now that I know what we need to do, I and my team will swing into action to focus our energy on production. Long live Nigeria."

Host Laila Johnson Salami told BuzzFeed News that she felt Okeowo's performance was indicative of a larger social issue regarding attitudes towards the younger generation. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @ljsonline

She said: "I believe it is a generic and constant act of several elder Nigerians towards the youth today. It's an attitude that's inflicted on all of us from a young age, our culture doesn't necessarily encourage elder people to value the youth who are constantly shut down and not allowed to express their viewpoints wholesomely." While she declined to comment on Okeowo's decision to withdraw from the presidential race, she emphasised the importance for any presidential candidate to understand what the office means to young Nigerians. She said: "I believe that it's important for aspirants to really understand what it means to run for the highest office in the nation before pursuing it. Becoming the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2019 is not a joke in any way, especially with the current and unfortunately deplorable state of the nation. With a current debt of 22 trillion Naira, the world's highest unemployment rate and more, it's important for the youth to know. We cannot afford bad leadership in next year's elections."









Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London. Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

