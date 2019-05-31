This Debate About Where To Keep Your Washing Machine Has British People Reconsidering The Kitchen

"Can you imagine taking your clothes off and putting them DIRECTLY in the wash? Genius." (H/T @biebersgrills)

Ade Onibada
Sorry to drag this all up again but some time ago we had all agreed that your washing machine absolutely belongs in the kitchen. This conclusion followed a long ass debate after which we established that British homes generally do not have the space for a so-called laundry room.

Giphy / Via giphy.com

It sparked A Whole Thing but was eventually verified and settled with — ta-da! — a YouGov poll. Yes, 67% of respondents confirmed that the kitchen is the correct place to have a washing machine, 15% felt otherwise, while 18% didn't have a clue.

yougov.co.uk

But now Twitter user @biebersgrills has let us know that German people actually keep their washing machines in their bathrooms. It's added a new layer to this conversation and British people are seriously reconsidering that kitchen thing.

In Germany it‘s the MOST NORMAL thing that washing machines are placed in bathrooms and not in the kitchen where it definitely doesn‘t belong???? IM-
melis @biebersgrills

A quick survey of some of our BuzzFeed Germany colleagues (and scouring German homes on Airbnb) confirmed the information was true: Yes, Germans keep washing machines in the bathroom, "just where they belong!" (Thanks, Karsten!)

Giphy / Via giphy.com

And in a true lightbulb moment, people's eyes are open to the possibilities.

All of a sudden taking my clothes to the kitchen to wash and dry them suddenly feels stupid. Brits, we’ve deffo gotta hold this L in silence 😂😩 https://t.co/ZMyft1Zzbc
Angry? BLACK! Wunmi. @angryblackwunmi

It makes complete sense for washing machines to be in the bathroom and I can’t answer why us brits put them in the kitchen either https://t.co/UPXvLlTMse
ju @toastandhoodies

It lowkey makes sense to put it in the bathroom https://t.co/wyINkLp9Ua
G @earths_guest

Despite being British with a washing machine in the kitchen, this actually totally makes sense to me lol. Wash your body and wash the clothes that go on your body in the same room 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/ZJqaPvB3J1
Cleo ✨ @MxSays

My thoughts exactly.

can you imagine taking your clothes off and putting them DIRECTLY in the wash.... genius https://t.co/9YQzSauiJU
B @brookecaitt_

Some people also shared how it's the same in other countries.

It’s the same in Finland https://t.co/UA0WTjVVgy
aabaha cun @Rrahraah

Same in Norway.. Why the fuck would you have it in the kitchen https://t.co/Xrz9zEr1SV
Maren 🇳🇴 @footballqueeen

In sweden too yall in the uk weird https://t.co/c1vcUuTec8
M @mvnav1

Obviously there are some people who appear to be totally unaware of British laundry culture.

Who tf has a washing machine in their kitchen? https://t.co/jwCrfUG12e
Nicholas of House Ladyfingers @NickDorantes1

there are countries with washing machines in the kitchen... ¿ https://t.co/B3ClK5QTrz
Ameerah @ameerahwm

And I personally feel attacked.🤦🏾‍♀️

Who THE FUCK has their washing machine in their kitchen??! Lmfao https://t.co/WA2sKGQx5M
eco sister @hiitaylorblake

Why is this an issue now? In 90% of the world it’s in the laundry room https://t.co/0phS4KhGiK
Daniel @danixor

Well, in this little corner of the world, laundry rooms are NOT A THING because we just don't have the space!

Giphy / Via giphy.com

But some people remain unmoved.

Nah they definitely go in the kitchen won’t have it any other way https://t.co/8dra30ce3G
Beth Mullxhi @b_mullxhi

To summarise: Limited space, coupled with limited plug sockets, have forced the British into a situation where we wash our clothes in the same room where we make our dinner.

Giphy / Via giphy.com

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

