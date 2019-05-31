Sorry to drag this all up again but some time ago we had all agreed that your washing machine absolutely belongs in the kitchen. This conclusion followed a long ass debate after which we established that British homes generally do not have the space for a so-called laundry room.
It sparked A Whole Thing but was eventually verified and settled with — ta-da! — a YouGov poll. Yes, 67% of respondents confirmed that the kitchen is the correct place to have a washing machine, 15% felt otherwise, while 18% didn't have a clue.
But now Twitter user @biebersgrills has let us know that German people actually keep their washing machines in their bathrooms. It's added a new layer to this conversation and British people are seriously reconsidering that kitchen thing.
A quick survey of some of our BuzzFeed Germany colleagues (and scouring German homes on Airbnb) confirmed the information was true: Yes, Germans keep washing machines in the bathroom, "just where they belong!" (Thanks, Karsten!)
And in a true lightbulb moment, people's eyes are open to the possibilities.
My thoughts exactly.
Some people also shared how it's the same in other countries.
Obviously there are some people who appear to be totally unaware of British laundry culture.
And I personally feel attacked.🤦🏾♀️
Well, in this little corner of the world, laundry rooms are NOT A THING because we just don't have the space!
But some people remain unmoved.
To summarise: Limited space, coupled with limited plug sockets, have forced the British into a situation where we wash our clothes in the same room where we make our dinner.
