Nicki Minaj Shouted Out Margaret Thatcher In A Discussion About Powerful Women And People Are Like, Um, What?

So Nicki Minaj appears to be a bit of a Margaret Thatcher fan and people have feelings.
On the most recent episode of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, her two-hour show via Beats 1 and Apple Music, the rapper gave some insight into her latest album and even called up a fan to have a chat.
But it's the "Anaconda" rapper's acknowledgement of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher that's raising eyebrows.
Minaj shouted out the late Conservative leader while explaining her decision to cancel the North American leg of her tour.
The shout out only appears in the explicit version of the radio show and has been edited out of the clean edition.
For those unfamiliar with Thatcher, the former Conservative leader was Britain's first female PM who rose to power in 1979. Known as "the iron lady," her legacy includes restricting the powers of trade unions, cutting social welfare programmes, selling off Britain's social housing stock, and privatising certain industries.
Some people found the shout-out amusing.
Other people were confused.
Some people questioned if the star was actually familiar with Thatcher's legacy.
Minaj also used the show to address the footage of Kylie Jenner appearing to avoid her at the MTV VMA awards amid a brewing feud with Travis Scott.
