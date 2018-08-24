 back to top
Nicki Minaj Shouted Out Margaret Thatcher In A Discussion About Powerful Women And People Are Like, Um, What?

What is 2018?

Ade Onibada
So Nicki Minaj appears to be a bit of a Margaret Thatcher fan and people have feelings.

On the most recent episode of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, her two-hour show via Beats 1 and Apple Music, the rapper gave some insight into her latest album and even called up a fan to have a chat.

But it's the "Anaconda" rapper's acknowledgement of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher that's raising eyebrows.

Minaj shouted out the late Conservative leader while explaining her decision to cancel the North American leg of her tour.

Minaj said: "Everyone has to express their truth and if I ruffle feathers along the way, I don't care. I have to do it, because so many women get bullied in their workplace. You know, first they get told that they'll never make it, and then when they do make it they get told they won't be here for long, and then when they're here for long they get told: 'You're not that good'. Shout out to Margaret Thatcher!

"Sometimes queens and women of power have to do things that even they aren't happy about doing, but they know it's for the betterment of what's to come and who's to come."

The shout out only appears in the explicit version of the radio show and has been edited out of the clean edition.

For those unfamiliar with Thatcher, the former Conservative leader was Britain's first female PM who rose to power in 1979. Known as "the iron lady," her legacy includes restricting the powers of trade unions, cutting social welfare programmes, selling off Britain's social housing stock, and privatising certain industries.

Some people found the shout-out amusing.

@NICKIMINAJ just shouted out Margaret Thatcher!!! I died!!!! Lmaooooo #QueenRadio
Other people were confused.

nicki minaj aligning herself with harriet tubman and then giving a shout out to margaret thatcher in the same breath... how polarising
"Shoutout to Margaret Thatcher" -Nicki Minaj
NICKI MINAJ JUST SAID “shoutout to Margaret Thatcher” on Queen Radio...
Nicki Minaj saying ‘shoutout to Margaret thatcher’ on her radio show has proper spun my head, 2018 is an incredibly strange year
DID NICKI MINAJ SHOUTOUT MARGARET THATCHER ON THE RADIO WHAT IS 2018
Did Nicki Minaj really just s/o margaret thatcher?? I can't
I KNOW Nicki Minaj did not just say “Shoutout to Margaret Thatcher” dddddd
Some people questioned if the star was actually familiar with Thatcher's legacy.

So what we learnt this week is that Nicki Minaj knows nothing about Margaret Thatcher.
Nicki probably heard Maggie Thatcher Milk Snatcher was the first female PM and got gassed. She's so annoying. Instead of her to actually read.
Margaret Thatcher is not a feminist icon hun, pls stop talking @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/H19fpDZ9On
based on nicki minaj’s fake british accent i’m not surprised she doesn’t grasp who margaret thatcher was
As if Nicki Minaj just did a shoutout to Margaret Thatcher on the radio.. she’s about to ruin her career just like Thatcher ruined Britain 😬
@thefader @TommyMonroe_ As a UK citizen I despise Margaret Thatcher who destroyed the North East of England, fostered a racist society and destroyed our common unity. Thanks @NICKIMINAJ you must do your homework.
nicki minaj is officially banned from ireland https://t.co/tS9aDjc0Zs
Minaj also used the show to address the footage of Kylie Jenner appearing to avoid her at the MTV VMA awards amid a brewing feud with Travis Scott.

She said: &quot;I said it on the last show and I&#x27;m going to say it again. I fucking love Kylie, and that&#x27;s not going to change. She has been put in probably a little awkward situation but this is not real life, this is entertainment you guys. I love Kylie and so do my fans. You know Kim was on my first Queen radio show. Fucking love her. So, we&#x27;re not going to do that. Now it&#x27;s obvious, she&#x27;s got to ride with her man, why the fuck wouldn&#x27;t she?&quot;
She said: "I said it on the last show and I'm going to say it again. I fucking love Kylie, and that's not going to change. She has been put in probably a little awkward situation but this is not real life, this is entertainment you guys.

I love Kylie and so do my fans. You know Kim was on my first Queen radio show. Fucking love her. So, we're not going to do that. Now it's obvious, she's got to ride with her man, why the fuck wouldn't she?"

And there you have it. The news.

