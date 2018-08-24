Nicki Minaj Shouted Out Margaret Thatcher In A Discussion About Powerful Women And People Are Like, Um, What?

Minaj said: "Everyone has to express their truth and if I ruffle feathers along the way, I don't care. I have to do it, because so many women get bullied in their workplace. You know, first they get told that they'll never make it, and then when they do make it they get told they won't be here for long, and then when they're here for long they get told: 'You're not that good'. Shout out to Margaret Thatcher!

"Sometimes queens and women of power have to do things that even they aren't happy about doing, but they know it's for the betterment of what's to come and who's to come."