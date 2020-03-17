"Being Out Is So Much Better Than Being In": Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Has Been Temporarily Released From Prison In Iran

British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released from prison in Iran almost four years after she was first jailed.

Her release was confirmed by activists from the Free Nazanin Campaign who have celebrated her temporary return and called it "a long time coming".



Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Airport while travelling with her young daughter Gabriella in April 2016 on suspicion of being a spy.

The former charity worker was sentenced to five years in prison over allegations of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government which she denies.

“I am so happy to be out. Even with the ankle tag, I am so happy. Being out is so much better than being in – if you knew what hell this place is. It is mental. Let us hope it will be the beginning of coming home,” said Zaghari-Ratcliffe.