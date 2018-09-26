A Teenage Pageant Contestant Looks Just Like Regina George And The Internet Is Adamant That It's Her

Over 100,000 Namibians are white – they mostly live in Windhoek, the capital, where Clarisse was born and raised. Many are descended from the Germans who colonised the country in the Nineteenth Century, while others are of South African, British and Portuguese descent.

She said: "I love my country. Where else does the Skeleton Coast meet the desert and where else can you see the Big Five at one lodge? Namibia is truly a gem out of God's hand."