A Teenage Pageant Contestant Looks Just Like Regina George And The Internet Is Adamant That It's Her

"That’s Regina George idgaf what you tell me."

Ade Onibada
This is Clarisse Muller. She's a 16-year-old from Namibia but the internet is convinced that she is "Mean Girls" Queen Bee Regina George.

This month we chat with Miss Teen Namibia 2018 1st Runner Up, Clasrisse Muller. An inspirational teen with an incredible mission. Read more about her on our site. Link in our bio. https://t.co/WSTzBHifsb
Afterbreak Magazine @afterbreakteens

This month we chat with Miss Teen Namibia 2018 1st Runner Up, Clasrisse Muller. An inspirational teen with an incredible mission. Read more about her on our site. Link in our bio. https://t.co/WSTzBHifsb

On god i thought this was Regina George https://t.co/vP3T66hLFf
Baptized in Lean @JuiceTooWavie

On god i thought this was Regina George https://t.co/vP3T66hLFf

@JuiceTooWavie It ain’t?
Name goes Here 🎧 @meangirl33

@JuiceTooWavie It ain’t?

People can't get over Clarisse's striking resemblance to the leader of "The Plastics" as portrayed by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 hit film.

But Clarisse is just your everyday teenager who was recently named first runner up at the Miss Teen Namibia contest in Windhoek.

Yes, Clarisse is from Namibia and as expected there's a Mean Girls quote that some people just couldn't wait to drop.

Helene Dengler Grundeling
So if you're from Africa, why are you white? https://t.co/uohPuQPAHf
♎ Heita! It's Libra Season @BooksBakesBio

So if you're from Africa, why are you white? https://t.co/uohPuQPAHf

Over 100,000 Namibians are white – they mostly live in Windhoek, the capital, where Clarisse was born and raised. Many are descended from the Germans who colonised the country in the Nineteenth Century, while others are of South African, British and Portuguese descent.

She said: "I love my country. Where else does the Skeleton Coast meet the desert and where else can you see the Big Five at one lodge? Namibia is truly a gem out of God's hand."

Clarisse, who is a fan of the film, says that she first became aware of the similarities two weeks ago when someone sent her a direct message.

She said: &quot;It is definitely not something I’ve heard before but there was this guy who DMd me on Instagram about two weeks ago and told me that I look exactly like Regina.&quot;
She said: "It is definitely not something I’ve heard before but there was this guy who DMd me on Instagram about two weeks ago and told me that I look exactly like Regina."

But a viral tweet with over 82,000 retweets has people firmly convinced that Clarisse is the trend setting Queen Bee we all love to hate: Regina George.

Responding to the newfound attention Clarisse told BuzzFeed News: "At first I thought it was weird but I soon got used to it and it’s actually fun."

The aspiring actress believes that there are "some small similarities" between herself and Regina. But the teen beauty Queen is happy just being herself.

She said: "Being the first runner up to Miss Teen Namibia means a lot to me as I want to be an inspiration to young teens and empower them to be comfortable in their own skin. This also makes it easier for me to start charities that are close to my heart."

But Regina George fans are adamant that this is their Queen.

Being a Mean Girls super fan, I know Regina George when I see her, YOU CANT FOOL ME. https://t.co/9rfar5J83C
kathie camacho @kathieemacho

Being a Mean Girls super fan, I know Regina George when I see her, YOU CANT FOOL ME. https://t.co/9rfar5J83C

I zoomed ALLLL the way on the face. That’s Regina George idgaf what you tell me https://t.co/zR7sSFYG0q
Killa B @blakes_the_word

I zoomed ALLLL the way on the face. That’s Regina George idgaf what you tell me https://t.co/zR7sSFYG0q

i’m not gonna sit here on https://t.co/54VE9hLKhs for you tell me this ISNT regina george https://t.co/B6eoE2wYi8
Rachel Santiago @swagtiago1011

i’m not gonna sit here on https://t.co/54VE9hLKhs for you tell me this ISNT regina george https://t.co/B6eoE2wYi8

Idk who Clarisse Muller thinks she’s fooling because this is Regina George. 👀 #AMassiveDeal https://t.co/nuauEmwJl6
Andrea Guzman @Drea_225

Idk who Clarisse Muller thinks she’s fooling because this is Regina George. 👀 #AMassiveDeal https://t.co/nuauEmwJl6

So Regina George out here trying to be a “nice girl” now. 🧐 https://t.co/Ci40ys0sAE
❂ Madéline ❂ @_2maddie

So Regina George out here trying to be a “nice girl” now. 🧐 https://t.co/Ci40ys0sAE

Regina George’s back healed so fast glad to see she’s living life https://t.co/6k9DXaEyqw
Ladi @ladynelloveras

Regina George’s back healed so fast glad to see she’s living life https://t.co/6k9DXaEyqw

She’s from Africa and she’s white and looks like Regina George?? Cady Heron is SHAKING https://t.co/JcgY05ZKJV
lacienega boulevardez @spanishzac

She’s from Africa and she’s white and looks like Regina George?? Cady Heron is SHAKING https://t.co/JcgY05ZKJV

A theory 🤔

Regina George moves to Africa for a fresh start. She encourages her daughter to compete in the Miss Teen Namibia contest. Just when Regina thought she had put the events of 2004 behind her, her daughter gets second place to, that’s right, you guessed it, Cady Heron’s daughter. https://t.co/0JPZKUzL3H
Catie Boulanger @CatieBoulanger

Regina George moves to Africa for a fresh start. She encourages her daughter to compete in the Miss Teen Namibia contest. Just when Regina thought she had put the events of 2004 behind her, her daughter gets second place to, that’s right, you guessed it, Cady Heron’s daughter. https://t.co/0JPZKUzL3H

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

