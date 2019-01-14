This Badass Gymnast Killed Her Latest Floor Routine And Has The Internet Completely Mesmerized

This isn't the first time the gymnast has won fans with a show-stopping performance. You may recall her last routine, an MJ-inspired piece that went viral last year.

The student-athlete, who enrolled at UCLA in 2015, credits the late King of Pop as an inspiration — and it's evident in her choice of music and her style of performing.

my dad just said “what’s the beam? i’ve never even heard of that.” ahahahahaha i’ve been doing gymnastics for 18 years now. he got it tho.

The injuries, coupled with the body pressures of elite-level competition, prompted her decision to retire and instead pursue college competitions. She said: "No one ever fully knew what I was going through and I never really could say or publicise what was wrong with me. I was happy to be injured.

"I was told that it was embarrassing how big I'd become, I was compared to a bird that couldn't fly. These are all things that I heard before I had even got injured — things that when I was skinny I was told. So what would they think of me when I had become big? I couldn't accept myself."