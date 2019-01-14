 back to top

This Badass Gymnast Killed Her Latest Floor Routine And Has The Internet Completely Mesmerized

"The ground is no place for a champion."

Posted on
Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Katelyn Ohashi is the talk of the internet after footage of her latest floor routine emerged.

A 🔟 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. 🔥
UCLA Gymnastics @uclagymnastics

This isn't the first time the gymnast has won fans with a show-stopping performance. You may recall her last routine, an MJ-inspired piece that went viral last year.

UCLA Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi tribute to Michael Jackson Michael Jackson is always a source of inspiration Thanks @katelyn_ohashi #MichaelJackson #MJFam #KingOfPop #KatelynOhashi #UCLA #Inspiration
THE KINGS @The_Kings777

The student-athlete, who enrolled at UCLA in 2015, credits the late King of Pop as an inspiration — and it's evident in her choice of music and her style of performing.

People online were amazed by her performance in Saturday's Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, California.

my dad just said "what's the beam? i've never even heard of that." ahahahahaha i've been doing gymnastics for 18 years now. he got it tho.
Katelyn Ohashi @katelyn_ohashi

Seattle-born Ohashi's performances are super inspiring given her experience with injuries, including fracturing her back and tearing both of her shoulders, according to the Players' Tribune.

Morgan Lieberman / Getty Images

The injuries, coupled with the body pressures of elite-level competition, prompted her decision to retire and instead pursue college competitions. She said: "No one ever fully knew what I was going through and I never really could say or publicise what was wrong with me. I was happy to be injured.

"I was told that it was embarrassing how big I'd become, I was compared to a bird that couldn't fly. These are all things that I heard before I had even got injured — things that when I was skinny I was told. So what would they think of me when I had become big? I couldn't accept myself."

@uclagymnastics @katelyn_ohashi Wow! 👏🏻🤯😳🙌🏻
Carlie Sheehan @Carlieseuss

Yeah. Wow.

UCLA

She makes her highly technical routine look easy.

UCLA

And with so much sauce.

UCLA

And she also gives us a little dance history with a pop and lock combination.

UCLA
1. An MJ routine? 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 2. The actual routine? 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 3. Because I'm a hater, she'd wash ScarJo's Black Widow 4. So we got her for 2020 Olympics right? https://t.co/DDCZNem60g
Freeze All Motor Functions @KiaJWilliams

A WHOLE mood.

UCLA

The performance has evoked a range of emotional reactions. For Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti, it was tears.

why did i cry https://t.co/W6fHgnJa7g
Chelsea Peretti @chelseaperetti

Flint water activist Mari Copeny was also feeling inspired.

A queen 😍😍😍 https://t.co/B7qPTjMr2E
Mari Copeny @LittleMissFlint

The best Gymnast I've seen in years!! And I absolutely LOVE the music!!👏🏽👏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/44KrZQ5rvz
Lexx🥎🏀 @LexiNichole121

Wow! I'm left speechless by the spirit, skill and strength of @katelyn_ohashi https://t.co/xA26OaMkie
Andrew Milo @miloandrewgmail

Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson sent the star athlete a congratulatory message with the words: "The ground is no place for a champion."

.@katelyn_ohashi Congratulations! The ground is no place for a champion. There are no impossible dreams. Keep flying! Keep Hope Alive! https://t.co/lde94cDYYB
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr @RevJJackson

US Sen. Kamala Harris was also super impressed with the young athlete.

This is just fantastic. Congratulations, @katelyn_ohashi and @uclagymnastics.
Kamala Harris @KamalaHarris

And who could forget Ohashi's stellar squad, who were on the sidelines in full force showing support?

@uclagymnastics @katelyn_ohashi She was never alone! Her team was in every move every jump tumble every spin: 😭😍😭😱😘 She already won but I hope they gave her the gold so she could share it with them. Beautiful!
Queen MKB @queenmkb

The best part of this is her teammates doing the choreography with her in the background. Cute! https://t.co/GuAvOSJg5F
J.R. Holmsted @JHolmsted

Even better than the actual routine is the way her teammates cheer her on. True happiness for her success. I don't know anything about this team, but I can already tell they're a family. https://t.co/c7mlbUYoo5
Frankie Kamely @FrankieKamely

A lesson in wig snatching as taught by Katelyn Ohashi. Sign us up.

@uclagymnastics @katelyn_ohashi Class dismissed... #Yassss
The Last Gallifrean @MANX38

Ohashi has been contacted for further comment.

