The Most Patient Man On The Internet Finally Got The Christmas Advert He Deserves

Speaking on the ongoing case of mistaken identity that has seen him receive up to 50,000 tweets a year, John Lewis said: "I think it’s hilarious that people mistake me for the UK store and I do my best to direct them to the right place. I see a massive spike in tweets at this time of year and I always watch the John Lewis advert, especially as it becomes a huge part of my Twitter conversation. I find it absolutely fascinating that Twitter UK has chosen me to star in their Christmas film. Hopefully people will be kind about my acting skills, I am no Elton John but who knows, maybe I’ll get tweets about my own film this year."