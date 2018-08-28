 back to top
Theresa May Dancing In South Africa Is Something You May Have Already Seen, But Have You Seen It With A Different Soundtrack?

"We are the robots."

Ade Onibada
So pretty much everyone has seen the footage of British prime minister Theresa May serving up her best dance moves at the first stop of her three-day trade visit to Africa.

[WATCH]: Prime Minister #TheresaMay at ID Mkhize Senior Secondary in Gugulethu, Cape Town. @SABCNewsOnline @SAgovnews @KhayaJames @UbuntuRadioZA @PresidencyZA @DBE_SA https://t.co/lanmSeKWAS
DIRCO South Africa @DIRCO_ZA

[WATCH]: Prime Minister #TheresaMay at ID Mkhize Senior Secondary in Gugulethu, Cape Town.

Rocking her trademark leopard-print kitten heels, the Conservative leader didn't hesitate to "pop and lock" for the cameras as she was serenaded by ID Mkhize students in Cape Town.

RODGER BOSCH/AFP / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.co.uk

In true internet fashion, people online are giving the scene their own little spin with alternative music and it's potentially better than the original.

We've got David Brent's "Equality Street", for some culturally appropriated political reggae vibes.

For some reason, Theresa May’s dancing in South Africa reminded me of @rickygervais / David Brent’s ‘Equality Street’ track..... https://t.co/BgcelSoxS9
Damon Evans @damocrat

For some reason, Theresa May's dancing in South Africa reminded me of @rickygervais / David Brent's 'Equality Street' track.....

Some classic Quo...

As @chakrabortty points out, if you add Status Quo to that clip of Theresa May dancing, it suddenly makes a lot of sense. https://t.co/kSXGyaPFCw
Patrick Smith @psmith

As @chakrabortty points out, if you add Status Quo to that clip of Theresa May dancing, it suddenly makes a lot of sense.

How about some Notorious B.I.G, "Party and Bullshit" to get this trade party started?

So I took that video of Theresa May dancing and added some Notorious BIG cos that’s how I roll. Sound on!
Micky Welch @m1cvv

So I took that video of Theresa May dancing and added some Notorious BIG cos that's how I roll. Sound on!

And who doesn't love a bit of dubstep while trying to form stronger economic ties in South Africa?

PM in Africa (Dubstep Remix)
Minister of Memes @ministerofmemes

PM in Africa (Dubstep Remix)

This wouldn't be complete without Kraftwerk's "The Robots" to really highlight Maybot in her finest hour.

"We are the Robots".
EL4C @EL4JC

"We are the Robots".

And, of course...

By popular demand
Patrick Smith @psmith

By popular demand

Obviously some people weren't impressed...

Theresa May's dancing was so bad that the British Pound dropped
Moinul @Moinul123

Theresa May's dancing was so bad that the British Pound dropped

...but on the whole, she's been applauded for at least giving it a go.

Theresa May dancing is me dancing unwillingly at parties so I refuse to criticise her.
Stig Abell @StigAbell

Theresa May dancing is me dancing unwillingly at parties so I refuse to criticise her.

I’m definitely not going to take the piss out of Theresa May’s dancing. That would definitely be a pot-kettle situation.
hywel @daycoder

I'm definitely not going to take the piss out of Theresa May's dancing. That would definitely be a pot-kettle situation.

Theresa May dancing with school children on her visit to South Africa
Esyllt Sears @EsylltMair

Theresa May dancing with school children on her visit to South Africa

And at least her hosts were impressed.

Ramaphosa has thanked Theresa May for bringing "much-needed rain" down on Africa.
Harry Cole @MrHarryCole

Ramaphosa has thanked Theresa May for bringing "much-needed rain" down on Africa.

May will be stopping in Nigeria and Kenya to meet with their leaders as part of a mission to strengthen trade ties and develop economic opportunities with emerging African economies ahead of Britain exiting the EU in 2019.

RODGER BOSCH/AFP / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.co.uk

And if she's looking to brush up on her dance moves, maybe this guy can give her a few tips.

Dave J Hogan / Getty Images / Via gettyimages.co.uk

Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

