Meet Pamela, 18, and Brayan, 17. They're siblings from Houston, Texas. Recently, Brayan found out that he and his big sister do not share a biological father.
Pamela told BuzzFeed News: "My brother and I don’t have the same dad. I found out when I was about 10 years old. I had to keep it a secret because both my mom and I were afraid [that] I was going to be looked at different."
In response to the revelation, Brayan decided that he wanted to do something nice for his sister. He told BuzzFeed News: “I’ll be honest, I started crying when I talked to my mom about it and she explained to me the whole story. In my mind I was like, why should I treat my sister any different?”
Pamela said: "I found my bed full of my favourite snacks with a letter from him. He wrote it instead because he knew I wouldn’t be ready to talk about it in person. I’m still surprised he took it calmly."
Along with this heartfelt handwritten letter in which Brayan tells his sister Pamela: "I love you I don't care what people say you are always going to be my sister. My full blooded sister."
Pamela explained that she originally wasn't planning on disclosing the truth about her parentage to her little brother until she felt he was "mature enough" to process the information, but a family dispute meant the news was revealed to him. Brayan said he understood the difficult decision to keep the information from him for so long.
In case anyone was under the impression that the note was written by a toddler, Pamela didn't miss an opportunity to clown her 17-year-old brother about his handwriting. She jokes: "People think my little brother is a child but he’s a full grown teenager. He just has really bad hand writing"
"Despite all that, he’s still my full-blooded brother and nothing will change period," she said. Brayan added: "We’ve been close all this time but we’ve definitely gotten closer. I just wouldn’t know what I’d do without her."
