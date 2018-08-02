 back to top
People Love This Sweet Handwritten Note A Teen Received From Her Brother

"With love, your annoying brother."

Ade Onibada
Meet Pamela, 18, and Brayan, 17. They're siblings from Houston, Texas. Recently, Brayan found out that he and his big sister do not share a biological father.

Pamela Lara

Pamela told BuzzFeed News: "My brother and I don’t have the same dad. I found out when I was about 10 years old. I had to keep it a secret because both my mom and I were afraid [that] I was going to be looked at different."

Pamela Lara

In response to the revelation, Brayan decided that he wanted to do something nice for his sister. He told BuzzFeed News: “I’ll be honest, I started crying when I talked to my mom about it and she explained to me the whole story. In my mind I was like, why should I treat my sister any different?”

My little brother found out I’m not his fully sister and I came home to this.. I’m crying..
Pam🌻 @PamTina_

My little brother found out I’m not his fully sister and I came home to this.. I’m crying..

Pamela said: "I found my bed full of my favourite snacks with a letter from him. He wrote it instead because he knew I wouldn’t be ready to talk about it in person. I’m still surprised he took it calmly."

Pamela Lara / Via Twitter
Along with this heartfelt handwritten letter in which Brayan tells his sister Pamela: "I love you I don't care what people say you are always going to be my sister. My full blooded sister."

Pamela Lara / Via Twitter

Brayan said: "I just wanted to let her know that i wasn’t going to change just because we’re not full blooded brother and sister. I wanted her to know that I wasn’t going to change the way I am with her just because I found out, i’m going to still be the same person I am."

Pamela explained that she originally wasn't planning on disclosing the truth about her parentage to her little brother until she felt he was "mature enough" to process the information, but a family dispute meant the news was revealed to him. Brayan said he understood the difficult decision to keep the information from him for so long.

Supplied

In case anyone was under the impression that the note was written by a toddler, Pamela didn't miss an opportunity to clown her 17-year-old brother about his handwriting. She jokes: "People think my little brother is a child but he’s a full grown teenager. He just has really bad hand writing"

"Despite all that, he’s still my full-blooded brother and nothing will change period," she said. Brayan added: "We’ve been close all this time but we’ve definitely gotten closer. I just wouldn’t know what I’d do without her."

Supplied
Other people started sharing similar experiences like Pamela's.

@PamTina_ @dbaide___ When I found out my oldest brother wasn’t my full brother I said and I quote “I thought he was different. But I like him more anyway”
Aaliyah 🇯🇲 @Its_Montana_

@PamTina_ @dbaide___ When I found out my oldest brother wasn’t my full brother I said and I quote “I thought he was different. But I like him more anyway”

"I like how many people related to it a lot and it makes me feel good to see how my post was kind of comforting for them. There are some people who are afraid of facing something like that and it kind of made them feel like they’re not alone and a lot of people have been sharing related stories and that has made me feel good." she said.

@PamTina_ When my little sister found out our dad isn’t my biological dad she was so upset for me lol she cried and held me like she was gonna shield me from it ❤️
LariLari ✨ @honeysugarbeet

@PamTina_ When my little sister found out our dad isn’t my biological dad she was so upset for me lol she cried and held me like she was gonna shield me from it ❤️

@PamTina_ When my sister realized we didn’t have the same dad she told me I could share hers and she was gonna tell him to adopt me😢
jabon de quavo @damarisssmd

@PamTina_ When my sister realized we didn’t have the same dad she told me I could share hers and she was gonna tell him to adopt me😢

@PamTina_ My mom decided to tell my brother he wasn’t our full brother on my sisters sweet 16 while everyone was their and he came out and told us and we started crying in the front of our house with Baby Bash playing
𝖆𝖏𝖆🦇 @gothbatzz

@PamTina_ My mom decided to tell my brother he wasn’t our full brother on my sisters sweet 16 while everyone was their and he came out and told us and we started crying in the front of our house with Baby Bash playing

And then there were those people who were moved by how kind Brayan's gesture was, and the brother-sister relationship.

@PamTina_ 😭😭😭 I'm literally crying rn. You have a beautiful relationship with your little brother, never let anything come between the two of you
Mikael @MichaelBaiden20

@PamTina_ 😭😭😭 I'm literally crying rn. You have a beautiful relationship with your little brother, never let anything come between the two of you

@PamTina_ That's beautiful. My full blooded brother ain't even that nice to me.
T☕ @magneticswarm

@PamTina_ That's beautiful. My full blooded brother ain't even that nice to me.

@PamTina_ Bless him😩
LuchiGold ✨ @_Chuuchii_

@PamTina_ Bless him😩

❤️😭

@PamTina_ @pattrriicee I dont even got siblings and i felt that shit 😞❤
Isaac @ThatGuy_Isaac90

@PamTina_ @pattrriicee I dont even got siblings and i felt that shit 😞❤

