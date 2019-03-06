This Woman Created A Floating Sandwich And You Should Consider It For Your Next Screensaver

Domonique Hassell

"The method behind the madness is basically lots of balance, patience, and being able to think outside the box. All of that while also making sure the image itself will be full and visually appealing," explained Domonique.

She added: "I had to think about the composition of where I wanted the sandwich to actually be so I would be able to build around that. I took two shots, one of the sandwich, and one of the background without the sandwich. I also made sure to keep the same blurriness for later on in Photoshop.

"From Photoshop I basically just masked out the strings and touched up pieces here and there till I was happy with my image. As far as the assignment, we could have done any food we liked. I decided on the sandwich because I thought it would be challenging and it has many layers for me to play around with."