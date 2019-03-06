 back to top
This Woman Created A Floating Sandwich And You Should Consider It For Your Next Screensaver

"Yeah sex is cool, but have you ever gotten to see the behind-the-scenes process of a complicated photoshoot?"

Ade Onibada
This is Domonique Hassell. She's a 20-year-old student from Tampa, Florida, and is currently working on getting her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in photography.

The talented photographer shared her take on a recent assignment set by her professor, and the result is very cool.

Domonique told BuzzFeed News: "My professor wanted us to photoshop a food image in some way, and this was one of the three ways that was demonstrated. As soon as I got home from that class I went straight to the challenge and now I have a viral sandwich."

For a better look, Domonique used her photography and editing skills to create a floating sandwich.

And how do you get an image as impressive as the end result? Well, the method requires an apparatus, some string — oh, and talent. Can't forget about actual talent.

"The method behind the madness is basically lots of balance, patience, and being able to think outside the box. All of that while also making sure the image itself will be full and visually appealing," explained Domonique.

She added: "I had to think about the composition of where I wanted the sandwich to actually be so I would be able to build around that. I took two shots, one of the sandwich, and one of the background without the sandwich. I also made sure to keep the same blurriness for later on in Photoshop.

"From Photoshop I basically just masked out the strings and touched up pieces here and there till I was happy with my image. As far as the assignment, we could have done any food we liked. I decided on the sandwich because I thought it would be challenging and it has many layers for me to play around with."

Domonique's Instagram is full of her photography and previous projects, but it's her latest creative work that has caused her to go viral, and she can't quite believe it.

She said: &quot;Honestly I am in shock. None of my other projects have ever blown up to this extent. More than anything this positive response is making me a lot more motivated to create.&quot;
She said: "Honestly I am in shock. None of my other projects have ever blown up to this extent. More than anything this positive response is making me a lot more motivated to create."

Now, photography insiders probably know all the tricks of the trade...but to the rest of us this is very impressive.

Domonique's floating sandwich is now the screensaver for a few people.

The image also feels very reminiscent of a simpler time, when people were obsessed with playing the Lilo and Stitch 625 Sandwich Stacker game.

If there is one thing everybody can agree on, hopefully it's this right here.

ART!

