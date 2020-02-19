Caroline Flack’s Family Have Shared An Unpublished Instagram Message She Wrote Before Her Death

She wrote: “ I was arrested for common assault on my boyfriend ... Within 24 hours my whole world and future was swept from under my feet and all the walls that I had taken so long to build around me, collapsed. I am suddenly on a different kind of stage and everyone is watching it happen.”

The British presenter, who was found dead at her London flat on Saturday, was due to appear in court on March 4 for assault charges.

In the unpublished post shared with the Eastern Daily Press , Flack wrote how “shame and toxic opinions” had followed her career for the past decade and shared that she had experienced an “emotional breakdown”.

The family of former Love Island host Caroline Flack have shared a message written by the 40-year-old before her death in which she described an incident with her partner, Lewis Burton, as an “accident".

In her statement, Flack accepted responsibility for the incident but denied being a domestic abuser.

“I have always taken responsibility for what happened that night. Even on the night. But the truth is .... It was an accident. I've been having some sort of emotional breakdown for a very long time.

“But I am NOT a domestic abuser. We had an argument and an accident happened. An accident. The [pictures of] blood that someone SOLD to a newspaper was MY blood and that was something very sad and very personal.”

Photos of the inside Flack’s home showing bloodstained sheets from the night made the front page of The Sun newspaper.

The Instagram post, which Flack was advised not to publish, was made public by her family who chose to share it with a local news outlet based in Norfolk where the presenter was raised.

“The reason I am talking today is because my family can't take anymore. I've lost my job. My home. My ability to speak. And the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment. I can't spend every day hidden away being told not to say or speak to anyone,” wrote Flack.

The presenter stepped down as the flagship host of popular reality show Love Island ahead of the launch of its first winter season.

She concluded the statement by issuing an apology to her friends and family.

“I'm so sorry to my family for what I have brought upon them and for what my friends have had to go through.

“I'm not thinking about 'how I'm going to get my career back.' I'm thinking about how I'm going to get mine and my family's life back.”

Speaking with the local paper, the presenter’s mother Chris Flack said: "Carrie sent me this message at the end of January but was told not to post it by advisers but she so wanted to have her little voice heard.

"So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words. Carrie was surrounded by love and friends but this was just too much for her.”

An inquiry into her death was launched this morning at Poplar Coroner's Court confirming the singer had taken her life.