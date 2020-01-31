Quiz

It’s Brexit Day And This True or False Quiz Will Determine How Much You’ve Been Paying Attention Over The Last Three Years

I'd like to dedicate this one to Danny Dyer.

Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It’s today. No, really, it is actually today, after three long years, three prime ministers, two general elections and a pollster in a pear tree, today marks the dawn of a new political day and look at us?

Giphy / Via giphy.com

Now we can go down the long winding political road map of just how we got here, but fortunately that’s already been done. You can recap the whole saga here.

Giphy / Via giphy.com

Or if you’re curious about how some of the major figures and politicians are marking the occasion, well, we’ve also got you covered.

Giphy / Via giphy.com

And if you completely disconnected from the whole Brexit drama, now is the perfect chance to clarify some of the facts and test your knowledge of how much you actually know before the fireworks display goes off.

Giphy / Via giphy.com

  1. Britain will be the first member state to withdraw from the European Union

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Being the pioneers that we are, Britain will indeed be the first member state to withdraw from the European Union after joining in 1973.

    Via Giphy

  2. The original deadline for Brexit was March 29, 2019

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Brexit was originally scheduled for March 29, 2019. The deadline was delayed after MPs rejected the deal negotiated by then prime minister Theresa May.

    Via Giphy

  3. Brexit negotiatons will be done and dusted by January 31

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Brexit will technically be just starting and will be followed by a transition period where the trade deal will be negotiated and the relationship between Britain and the EU will be defined. Until then, it's pretty much business as usual.

    Via Giphy

  4. Brexit will be official in Britain at the stroke of midnight

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    It will be midnight in Brussels, the centre of European institutions, and decision making but because we're an hour behind, it will be 11pm here.

    Via Giphy

  5. Big Ben will 'bong' to mark Britain’s exit from EU

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    This is false. Big Ben is currently being refurbished but that didn't stop Brexiteers like Conservative MP Mark Francois from campaigning to get Britain's most iconic clock back in action to mark the occasion.

    Via Giphy

  6. Britain is leaving the EU with an agreed trade deal

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    No. No, we are not. A Withdrawal Agreement has secured this Jan. 31 exit but what we're headed into next is a transition period where a deal on the details will be hammered out with a deadline of Dec. 2020.

    Via Giphy

  7. Theresa May's deal and Boris Johnson's deal are the same

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Well. Much of Johnson's deal was basically May's deal, but with a few changes mainly around the Irish backstop and under proposing the UK will leave the EU’s customs union.

    Via Giphy

  8. The UK will pay the EU a “Divorce Bill” of £39 billion

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Well, the figure was originally estimated to be around £39 billion under Theresa May's deal but as we continued to make our normal contribution this figure is at about £30 billion which will be paid over a space of time. Talk about an expensive breakup.

    Via Giphy

  9. More people in Scotland voted to remain than to leave

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Cue the next instalment of drama. 62% of Scotland voted to remain part of the European Union but we're all in it together. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has described Brexit as a "material change" in circumstances and argued the need for another Scottish independence referendum.

    Via Giphy

  10. Britain will have MEPs in Brussels while a deal is drawn up

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    The UK WAS represented in the European Parliament by 73 Members including 29 from the Brexit Party right up until yesterday. Yes, no membership, no seats. All the MEPs have left their positions and their seats will be shared out between the remaining member states.

    Via Giphy

  11. British passports will change colour as a result of Brexit

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Yes, brace yourselves for blue passports which are expected to arrive by the end of 2020. The home office introduced burgundy passports that no longer include the words 'European Union' on the front cover from March 30 last year.

    Via Giphy

  12. People with British passports won't be able to use the EU lines in airports after Jan. 31

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Nope, no just yet. Brits will still be able to use the passport lanes for EU citizens when travelling through airports up until December 2020. Travellers in possession of a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) can still use it as normal too.

    Via Giphy

  13. European citizens living in Britain will need to leave the country over the transition period

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    False. EU citizens are eligible to apply for "settled status" to legally remain in the UK. The deadline for applying is June 30 2021 if we manage to secure a deal and December 31 2020 if we leave the EU with no deal. But applications can be rejected on grounds of security concerns if an applicant has serious criminal convictions.

  14. Brexit can be cancelled

    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    In theory, yes. Parliament is sovereign and can do whatever it wants and that includes revoking Article 50 and putting a stop to Brexit. The practicals however are a lot more complex, it's taken us three years to get here.

    Via Giphy
