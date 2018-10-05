People Are Furious With Bette Midler For Tweeting That Women "Are The N-Word Of The World"

You probably recognise this face: It's the veteran actor Bette Midler. Well, today Midler had to apologise over a tweet that people were not impressed with.

In an apparent attempt to champion the cause of women, the Hocus Pocus star took inspiration from the controversial John Lennon and Yoko Ono 1972 song "Woman Is the N****r of the World" and tweeted "Women, are the n-word of the world."

Her now-deleted tweet continued: "Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals: denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years. They are the most disrespected creatures on earth."

It's thought that the Yoko Ono and John Lennon song took inspiration from the classic text Their Eyes Were Watching God (1937) by the black author Zora Neale Hurston, which uses a similar phrase but specifies the struggles of black women, who experience both racism and gender discrimination.

The single was met with mixed public reactions over the use of the racial epitaph at the time it was released.



Midler, 72, was quickly inundated with criticisms of her message which some users online described as "tone deaf" and an "insult to black women".

