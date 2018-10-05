 back to top

People Are Furious With Bette Midler For Tweeting That Women "Are The N-Word Of The World"

"Yoko was wrong then and you're wrong now."

Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You probably recognise this face: It's the veteran actor Bette Midler. Well, today Midler had to apologise over a tweet that people were not impressed with.

In an apparent attempt to champion the cause of women, the Hocus Pocus star took inspiration from the controversial John Lennon and Yoko Ono 1972 song "Woman Is the N****r of the World" and tweeted "Women, are the n-word of the world."

Her now-deleted tweet continued: "Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals: denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years. They are the most disrespected creatures on earth."

It's thought that the Yoko Ono and John Lennon song took inspiration from the classic text Their Eyes Were Watching God (1937) by the black author Zora Neale Hurston, which uses a similar phrase but specifies the struggles of black women, who experience both racism and gender discrimination.

The single was met with mixed public reactions over the use of the racial epitaph at the time it was released.

Midler, 72, was quickly inundated with criticisms of her message which some users online described as "tone deaf" and an "insult to black women".

At first she seemed to double down on her position, explaining that her message was "not about race", but about the experience of women in light of the Kavanaugh investigation. Then she deleted that too.

People called out Midler for "gaslighting."

But Midler persisted.

As did the responses, which included Ohio State senator Nina Turner

Eventually, Midler appeared to concede and removed her original tweets.

And as anticipated, Midler tweeted an apology, blaming her initial post on a lack of thought and being triggered by the outcome of the Kavanaugh investigation.

Midler described herself as an "ally" saying: "Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who double suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Bette Midler for further comment.


Ade Onibada is a junior reporter at BuzzFeed and is based in London.

Contact Ade Onibada at ade.onibada@buzzfeed.com.

