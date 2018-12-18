 back to top

Yalitza Aparicio Is On The Cover Of Vogue Mexico And People Are Obsessed Because It's About Time

"In tiu’n ntav’i" aka "A star is born".

Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

So you may or may not be familiar with Yalitza Aparicio. She's the breakout star of the critically acclaimed film Roma and is winning over fans with her stellar performance.

The 26-year-old is also the latest star to grace the cover of Vogue Mexico and it's a pretty big deal because she represents an important minority community that isn't always highlighted in the mainstream.

Appearing on the fashion magazine's first cover of 2019, the former pre-school teacher is one of the few indigenous Mexican women to land such an opportunity.

a indigenous mexican woman on the cover of vogue mexico... thank you Yalitza
roma @frenchdispatchs

a indigenous mexican woman on the cover of vogue mexico... thank you Yalitza

And people are so here for it.

@frenchdispatchs @MatthewACherry It says “a star is born” in Mixteco, an indigenous language
Paola NV @paonavvil

@frenchdispatchs @MatthewACherry It says “a star is born” in Mixteco, an indigenous language

@frenchdispatchs
UWU @Kkaptainkushh

@frenchdispatchs

@frenchdispatchs
nayeli @nayelirebollo

@frenchdispatchs

This is a cover that a lot of people think is long overdue.

@frenchdispatchs She's looks amazing and really it's about time women like her and their stories are more visible in the mainstream. Especially within the media of their own country. #YalitzaAparicio is a beautiful and true talent. Recognize.
In The Webz @BBF8droid

@frenchdispatchs She's looks amazing and really it's about time women like her and their stories are more visible in the mainstream. Especially within the media of their own country. #YalitzaAparicio is a beautiful and true talent. Recognize.

@frenchdispatchs @kimberlymallen2 Well about damn time!
Beautifully Broken @Beautif64179502

@frenchdispatchs @kimberlymallen2 Well about damn time!

@frenchdispatchs Yalitza Aparacio doesn’t need valdidation from Vogue—but this is tears-in-my-eyes beautiful to see.
Ana Maria Montoya @amariamontoya

@frenchdispatchs Yalitza Aparacio doesn’t need valdidation from Vogue—but this is tears-in-my-eyes beautiful to see.

@frenchdispatchs Finally a Mexican that’s brown being celebrated ! 🥰 she’s gorgeous. Well done
Robby @RobbyGuc

@frenchdispatchs Finally a Mexican that’s brown being celebrated ! 🥰 she’s gorgeous. Well done

@frenchdispatchs Finally an indigenous Mexican woman on the cover of vogue. I'm so proud!!
Fany 💕🇲🇽💕 @Goldnmint

@frenchdispatchs Finally an indigenous Mexican woman on the cover of vogue. I'm so proud!!

Right?

@frenchdispatchs ......... it’s Vogue... “Mexico”
I’m not hatin’, I'm just sayin'... @LightBlack4Eva

@frenchdispatchs ......... it’s Vogue... “Mexico”

Great question @PunkParaluv2, why *isn't* it normal for indigenous Mexican women to be on the cover?

@frenchdispatchs Why is it not normal for indigenous Mexican women to he on the cover for Vogue Mexico?
Venomous Night //🔪 @PunkParaluv2

@frenchdispatchs Why is it not normal for indigenous Mexican women to he on the cover for Vogue Mexico?

Well, in Vogue Mexico's own history, the publication has typically veered towards more mainstream cover stars who don't look like the indigenous Mexican community.

And just to quickly recap a few of centuries of history, Mexico was once the heart of the Aztec Empire before it was colonised by the Spanish in 1519. As per usual, the European conquerers brought their weapons and diseases with them and many indigenous people died.

In a short video to accompany the spread, Aparicio said: "Certain stereotypes are being broken: that only people with a certain profile can be actresses or be on the cover of magazines. Other faces of Mexico are now being recognised. It is something that makes me so happy and proud of my roots."

