In his response, Ron thanked the 5-year-old for her concern and shared some details about his time in the neighbourhood.

He wrote: “I was the first person to move into the crescent in 1955 and I have been here ever since. The situation with the coronavirus is very bad, and we must all do our very best to overcome it and hopefully come out of it in good health again.

“I thought your drawing of the rainbow was amazing and I am going to place it in my window for people to see. I would like to thank you again for writing to me and hope you will be able to be out of isolation soon – from Ron at number 24.”