14 Big Surprises From This Year's Oscar Nominations

20th Century Fox

You would think a movie directed by Steven Spielberg, and starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks — a movie that earned each of these Hollywood heavyweights some of their best reviews in years, and one that was made specifically to speak to our pressing times — would be a can’t-miss, major Oscar movie. And yet The Post ended up with only two nominations: Best Picture, and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Streep. Nothing for Spielberg, or Hanks, or the film’s screenplay, score, editing, production design, or costumes.

Granted, Best Picture and Best Actress in a Leading Role are huge nominations, but given that Spielberg, Streep, and Hanks alone had been nominated for the Oscars a whopping 41 times between them, with eight total wins, expectations for this movie were enormously high.

Perhaps Academy voters felt they’d been honored enough. Perhaps they believed The Post’s depiction of a true story of intrepid journalists speaking truth to power didn’t measure up to the similar approach of recent Best Picture winner Spotlight. Perhaps the film’s last-minute appearance in the awards season landscape meant too many voters had already fixed on their favorites. Whatever the reasons, the movie has become a textbook example of how can’t-miss Oscar movies can and do miss, all the time. —Adam B. Vary