Not Only Is Miley Cyrus In Marvel's Next Movie, But She May Be Coming Back For Another One

Trae Patton / NBC

"I was admiring the tone of Miley Cyrus's voice," Gunn told BuzzFeed News of The Voice judge. "I find her funny and likable and sweet. I liked that she cared about the contestants. So I was like, I think she would be a funny person to have as a voice [in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2]. So we contacted her, and she said yes. She came in and recorded, and she was a delight to work with."