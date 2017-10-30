Kevin Spacey Comes Out "As A Gay Man" After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

In response to a BuzzFeed News report that he made sexual advances toward Star Trek: Discovery's Anthony Rapp when the actor was 14, Kevin Spacey apologized for any "inappropriate behavior," and said that the allegations had encouraged him "to address other things about my life."

"I know that there are other stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy," Spacey said in a statement posted to Twitter.

"As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life and I choose now to live as a gay man," he continued. "I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior."

Spacey also apologized to Rapp, stating that he does not remember lying on top of the young actor in his bedroom at the end of a party at his apartment.

"I'm beyond horrified to hear this story," Spacey tweeted. "I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."