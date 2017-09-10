Jennifer Lawrence Revealed The One Piece Of Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self

Jennifer Lawrence is promoting her new film mother! at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.
At a TIFF press conference for the psychological horror film — which also included director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Noah) — Lawrence was asked what advice she would give her younger self.
Her answer was quintessentially Jennifer Lawrence-ian:
Lawrence has been an advocate for female actors receiving equal pay since emails from the Sony Pictures hack revealed that she was paid substantially less for 2013's American Hustle than her male costars, despite arguably being the movie's biggest star.
While Lawrence has since proven to be a strong advocate for herself professionally, reportedly earning $46 million in 2016, she explained at TIFF that there are still circumstances when she can be intimidated.
Of her mother! co-star Michelle Pfeiffer, Lawrence said, "It took me about two days to kind of get over her beauty, to be able to go up to her and be, like, 'Hi.'"
You can watch the entire press conference below.
