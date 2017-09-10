 back to top
Jennifer Lawrence Revealed The One Piece Of Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self

And why it took her two days to talk to Michelle Pfeiffer.

Adam B. Vary
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Jennifer Lawrence is promoting her new film mother! at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

At a TIFF press conference for the psychological horror film — which also included director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Noah) — Lawrence was asked what advice she would give her younger self.

Paramount Pictures

Her answer was quintessentially Jennifer Lawrence-ian:

TIFF / Via youtube.com

Lawrence has been an advocate for female actors receiving equal pay since emails from the Sony Pictures hack revealed that she was paid substantially less for 2013's American Hustle than her male costars, despite arguably being the movie's biggest star.

She wrote about the incident in 2015, saying "I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

While Lawrence has since proven to be a strong advocate for herself professionally, reportedly earning $46 million in 2016, she explained at TIFF that there are still circumstances when she can be intimidated.

Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Of her mother! co-star Michelle Pfeiffer, Lawrence said, "It took me about two days to kind of get over her beauty, to be able to go up to her and be, like, 'Hi.'"

Filippo Monteforte / AFP / Getty Images

You can watch the entire press conference below.

mother! opens in theaters on Sept. 15.

Adam B. Vary is a senior film reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Adam B. Vary at adam.vary@buzzfeed.com.

