TVAndMovies

Henry Cavill's Mustache Will Have To Be Erased From "Justice League," And It Is Very, Very Funny

"2017 has been hard enough. Just let Superman have a goddamn mustache."

Posted on
Adam B. Vary
Adam B. Vary
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Monday, Variety reported that Justice League's extensive reshoots are causing major headaches for Warner Bros. — particularly due to actor Henry Cavill's mustache.

Cavill sports fuzzy-lipped facial hair in Mission: Impossible 6, and although he was reportedly supposed to be finished with shooting that film before Justice League went back into production, the actor has ended up having to shoot both movies simultaneously.

And because Paramount reportedly won't allow Cavill to shave while making M-I:6, Warner Bros. will have to digitally erase Cavill's mustache from Justice League.

When reached by BuzzFeed News, representatives for Paramount and Warner Bros. had no comment on the report.
When reached by BuzzFeed News, representatives for Paramount and Warner Bros. had no comment on the report.

The news was, understandably, quite funny to people.

Taking a break and learning about Henry Cavill's mustache. 🙈 No words. 😆 Poor guy, none of this is his fault so I'm laughing at the studios.
Yesenia Guerrero @YesiGuerrero

Taking a break and learning about Henry Cavill's mustache. 🙈 No words. 😆 Poor guy, none of this is his fault so I'm laughing at the studios.

it makes me TOO fucking happy to know that Henry Cavill's Mission Impossible mustache is gonna cost MILLIONS OF DOL… https://t.co/wuhEDbyaid
theo jones @theoisjonesing

it makes me TOO fucking happy to know that Henry Cavill's Mission Impossible mustache is gonna cost MILLIONS OF DOL… https://t.co/wuhEDbyaid

@mattsinger 15 Great Movies That Cost Less Than The Catering Budget For The Team That Digitally Removed Henry Cavill’s Mustache.
Mike D'Angelo @gemko

@mattsinger 15 Great Movies That Cost Less Than The Catering Budget For The Team That Digitally Removed Henry Cavill’s Mustache.

Is Henry Cavill's Superman mustache also called Martha?
Eric Wilkinson @ericwilkinson87

Is Henry Cavill's Superman mustache also called Martha?

Cameron Stewart @cameronMstewart

They enjoyed thinking about two major Hollywood studios fighting over one man's facial hair.

Imagining Paramount and Warners execs screaming at each other about Henry Cavill's mustache is my favorite part of… https://t.co/PjoNb6HsI8
Sarah @Cinesnark

Imagining Paramount and Warners execs screaming at each other about Henry Cavill's mustache is my favorite part of… https://t.co/PjoNb6HsI8

Paramount Pictures should call themselves "Pettymount" because of the Henry Cavill's "Mustachegate". 😂😂
Enduring Journeyman @KingLeoPride

Paramount Pictures should call themselves "Pettymount" because of the Henry Cavill's "Mustachegate". 😂😂

Some speculated how Cavill's mustache could be worked into the plot of Justice League.

Henry Cavill's mustache is the key to defeating Steppenwolf and the Parademons.
ᴀᴅᴀᴍ sᴛᴀʙᴇʟʟɪ @a_stabelli

Henry Cavill's mustache is the key to defeating Steppenwolf and the Parademons.

#HenryCavill between shooting #MissionImpossible6 and #JusticeLeague reshoots be like 👇🤣😁
Manjot Sumal @Mani2thaJ

#HenryCavill between shooting #MissionImpossible6 and #JusticeLeague reshoots be like 👇🤣😁

But mostly, people really, really, really wanted Cavill to keep the mustache as Superman.

I would probably enjoy #JusticeLeague more if Henry Cavill's mustache keeps appearing and disappearing throughout the movie. #reshoots
Mark Knoop 🏳️‍🌈 @MJK_88

I would probably enjoy #JusticeLeague more if Henry Cavill's mustache keeps appearing and disappearing throughout the movie. #reshoots

look. 2017 has been hard enough. just let Superman have a goddamn mustache
priscilla page @BBW_BFF

look. 2017 has been hard enough. just let Superman have a goddamn mustache

Not sure why this 'digital removal of Henry Cavill's mustache' thing is such a big deal. I mean, there's precedent.… https://t.co/uQ8klS98Gv
Stephen Reid @Rockjaw

Not sure why this 'digital removal of Henry Cavill's mustache' thing is such a big deal. I mean, there's precedent.… https://t.co/uQ8klS98Gv

In part because many were just curious what a 'stache'd Man of Steel would look like.

@adamhlavac Now I want to see those pictures of Henry Cavill in the suit WITH the mustache. Please let there be pictures. #JusticeLeague
ComicNoob Kenneth @ComicNooby

@adamhlavac Now I want to see those pictures of Henry Cavill in the suit WITH the mustache. Please let there be pictures. #JusticeLeague

Weirdly, this artist drew Cavill-as-Superman with facial hair three weeks before the news broke.

Mustache of Steel #HenryCavill #superman #drawings
Jonas Von Kruger @ismaComics

Mustache of Steel #HenryCavill #superman #drawings

And in April, Cavill posted this shot of him in his Superman costume while wearing a mustache on Instagram.

👨🏻👨🏻👨🏻

  1. So, what do you think: Should Henry Cavill keep his mustache as Superman?

    Yes — save the 'stache, save the world.
    No — keep Superman's face as smooth as steel.

Henry Cavill's Mustache Will Have To Be Erased From "Justice League," And It Is Very, Very Funny

So, what do you think: Should Henry Cavill keep his mustache as Superman?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes — save the 'stache, save the world.
  2.  
    vote votes
    No — keep Superman's face as smooth as steel.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Adam B. Vary is a senior film reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Adam B. Vary at adam.vary@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

