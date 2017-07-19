Sections

TVAndMovies

The "Game Of Thrones" Team Is Making A Show About Slavery And People Have Some Feelings

"I'm lowkey already triggered by a show about slavery never ending and the pilot hasn't even aired yet."

Adam B. Vary
Adam B. Vary
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It was announced on Wednesday that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are creating a new series for HBO called Confederate that will imagine a world in which the American South won the Civil War and slavery remained legal.

Confederate will take place "in an alternative timeline," according to HBO's press release, in which the southern states have created a nation where "slavery … has evolved into a modern institution," and the North and South are divided by "the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone."Like Game of Thrones, the show will follow a large ensemble cast, including "freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall," as Confederate progresses to "the Third American Civil War."The show — written by Weiss and Benioff, and executive produced by Weiss, Benioff, Nichelle Tramble Spellman (Justified, The Good Wife), Malcolm Spellman (Empire), Carolyn Strauss (Game of Thrones), and Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, Big Love) — will begin production after the final season of Game of Thrones.
Confederate will take place "in an alternative timeline," according to HBO's press release, in which the southern states have created a nation where "slavery … has evolved into a modern institution," and the North and South are divided by "the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone."

Like Game of Thrones, the show will follow a large ensemble cast, including "freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall," as Confederate progresses to "the Third American Civil War."

The show — written by Weiss and Benioff, and executive produced by Weiss, Benioff, Nichelle Tramble Spellman (Justified, The Good Wife), Malcolm Spellman (Empire), Carolyn Strauss (Game of Thrones), and Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones, Big Love) — will begin production after the final season of Game of Thrones.

And the announcement has provoked some ~strong feelings~ on Twitter.

I'm lowkey already triggered by a show about slavery never ending and the pilot hasn't even aired yet.
Morgan Jerkins @MorganJerkins

I'm lowkey already triggered by a show about slavery never ending and the pilot hasn't even aired yet.

@Shakestweetz Because HBO can't think of a better vehicle in which to feature lots of black actors than #Confederate. 🙄
Miriam Heddy @miri_iron

@Shakestweetz Because HBO can't think of a better vehicle in which to feature lots of black actors than #Confederate. 🙄

instead of a show about slaves what about a show where michelle obama tells us everything is going to be ok for an hour every sunday
Ziwe @ziwe

instead of a show about slaves what about a show where michelle obama tells us everything is going to be ok for an hour every sunday

I am so glad literally my entire feed is as skeptical and confused about the premise of "Confederate" as I am
Summer of Lady Boss @laevantine

I am so glad literally my entire feed is as skeptical and confused about the premise of "Confederate" as I am

Very strong feelings.

I don't know how you keep your sanity in a society so crazy it's still having public slavery fantasies. I really don't. Maybe you can't.
❤️ @umairh

I don't know how you keep your sanity in a society so crazy it's still having public slavery fantasies. I really don't. Maybe you can't.

To Hell with 🖕🏾 @HBO #GameOfThrones 🖕🏾and their creators for the glorification of white supremacy show #Confederate .. 🗣️#DoneWithGoT 🗣️👋🏾
Zemrag @Zemrag7

To Hell with 🖕🏾 @HBO #GameOfThrones 🖕🏾and their creators for the glorification of white supremacy show #Confederate .. 🗣️#DoneWithGoT 🗣️👋🏾

Some pointed out that although Confederate executive producers Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Malcolm Spellman are black, the idea for the show originated with Benioff and Weiss, who are white.

you know I don't actually want the confidence of white men pitching their idea for show about slavery, nor do I want them to have it either
Molly Lambert @mollylambert

you know I don't actually want the confidence of white men pitching their idea for show about slavery, nor do I want them to have it either

The writers of a fantasy show with no black people cant wait to write a fantasy show where the black roles are... slaves
Ira Madison III @ira

The writers of a fantasy show with no black people cant wait to write a fantasy show where the black roles are... slaves

Many people noted that Game of Thrones has had a troubled history with its depictions of slavery and subjugation.

GoT is a fantasy show, I don't think I want a reproduction of actual history that deals with sex/violence along the same aesthetic lines.
Mazel Tov Cocktail @AdamSerwer

GoT is a fantasy show, I don't think I want a reproduction of actual history that deals with sex/violence along the same aesthetic lines.

I think we can all agree that the most successful parts of Game of Thrones are the parts that address race, subjugation, and slavery.
Margaret Lyons @margeincharge

I think we can all agree that the most successful parts of Game of Thrones are the parts that address race, subjugation, and slavery.

ya mcm greenlit a show about slavery to the folks behind
denmark finessey @MelvinBackman

ya mcm greenlit a show about slavery to the folks behind

And a few tweeted that Ava DuVernay's documentary 13th made the argument that mass incarceration of black Americans has become a different form of legalized slavery in the US today.

ok well this is called the united states prison system or did yall not see the @13THFilm
hunter harris @hunteryharris

ok well this is called the united states prison system or did yall not see the @13THFilm

Others said the idea of an alternate reality in which the Confederacy won the Civil War and slavery remained legal has already been covered in the 2004 mockumentary C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America.

I can't decide whether I'm more annoyed that the GOT showrunners think they can pull this idea off, or that it's no… https://t.co/isPHdo8HJe
Victoria McNally @vqnerdballs

I can't decide whether I'm more annoyed that the GOT showrunners think they can pull this idea off, or that it's no… https://t.co/isPHdo8HJe

But there were some people who were more cautiously optimistic about Confederate.

It could go horribly wrong, but if the point is that the alternate world isn't actually different than our own it could work. #Confederate
Jon Huff @jonwesleyhuff

It could go horribly wrong, but if the point is that the alternate world isn't actually different than our own it could work. #Confederate

I'm on the fence about #Confederate. Alternate history is fascinating ground to cover, but you risk making slavery a form of entertainment.
Tariq Moustapha @TheTariqM

I'm on the fence about #Confederate. Alternate history is fascinating ground to cover, but you risk making slavery a form of entertainment.

Basically, the Game of Thrones guys + slavery + the Civil War = 💣 💥 💀

Me, watching twitter implode to the sound of HBO's #Confederate announcement
Zach the Youngblood @applezachintosh

Me, watching twitter implode to the sound of HBO's #Confederate announcement

Representatives for HBO did not immediately return an email from BuzzFeed News seeking a comment.

Adam B. Vary is a senior film reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Adam B. Vary at adam.vary@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

