The "Game Of Thrones" Team Is Making A Show About Slavery And People Have Some Feelings

It was announced on Wednesday that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are creating a new series for HBO called Confederate that will imagine a world in which the American South won the Civil War and slavery remained legal.
And the announcement has provoked some ~strong feelings~ on Twitter.
Very strong feelings.
Some pointed out that although Confederate executive producers Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Malcolm Spellman are black, the idea for the show originated with Benioff and Weiss, who are white.
Many people noted that Game of Thrones has had a troubled history with its depictions of slavery and subjugation.
And a few tweeted that Ava DuVernay's documentary 13th made the argument that mass incarceration of black Americans has become a different form of legalized slavery in the US today.
Others said the idea of an alternate reality in which the Confederacy won the Civil War and slavery remained legal has already been covered in the 2004 mockumentary C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America.
But there were some people who were more cautiously optimistic about Confederate.
Basically, the Game of Thrones guys + slavery + the Civil War = 💣 💥 💀
