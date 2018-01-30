8 Fabulous Breakout Actors You’ll Be Talking About This Year

1. Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)
2. Forrest Goodluck (The Miseducation of Cameron Post)
3. Isabelle Nélisse (The Tale)
4. Helena Howard (Madeline's Madeline)
5. Rafael Casal (Blindspotting)
6. Kayli Carter (Private Life)
7. Nina Moran (Skate Kitchen)
8. Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace)
