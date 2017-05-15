Sections

TVAndMovies

Upcoming Disney Movie Held Ransom By Hackers, CEO Says

Pirates are possibly pirating a Pirates picture.

Adam B. Vary
Adam B. Vary
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Peter Mountain / Disney, Disney-Pixar

Hackers are threatening to release an upcoming Disney feature film on the internet if the studio does not pay a ransom in Bitcoin, the company's CEO, Bob Iger, told ABC employees on Monday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the story, the hackers purportedly threatened to release the film in sections, starting with the first five minutes, until the ransom demand is met. But Iger said the company has chosen not to pay a ransom.

Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Robert Iger
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Robert Iger

Iger did not reveal which of the company's movies the hackers claim to have stolen, but the possibilities appear limited to two films: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales — due for release on May 26 and screened in March for exhibitors at the industry convention CinemaCon — and the animated feature Cars 3, due for release on June 16.

Disney does not have any more films on its theatrical slate until Thor: Ragnarok on Nov. 3, Coco on Nov. 22, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Dec. 15.

The news comes weeks after episodes from the new season of Orange Is the New Black were posted illegally on the internet after Netflix did not pay ransom to a hacker using the name "The Dark Overlord." That hacker also threatened to release content from other companies, including ABC, a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, but it was unclear who was responsible for the purported hack of the Disney movie.

Representatives for Disney and the FBI did not immediately respond BuzzFeed News' requests for comment.

Adam B. Vary is a senior film reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.

Contact Adam B. Vary at adam.vary@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

