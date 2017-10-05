 back to top
Three Democratic Senators Are Donating Harvey Weinstein's Campaign Contributions To Charity

Weinstein — who is taking a leave of absence from The Weinstein Company in the wake of multiple sexual harassment allegations — has been a prolific donor to Democratic candidates and causes.

In the wake of a New York Times story containing multiple allegations of sexual harassment against movie producer and executive Harvey Weinstein, at least three Democratic senators are donating campaign contributions from Weinstein to charity, BuzzFeed News has learned.

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is donating the $2,700 Weinstein contributed to his 2016 reelection campaign.

A spokesperson for Mr. Leahy's campaign told BuzzFeed News that "the recipient of the funds has yet to be finalized."
Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico is donating the $5,400 Weinstein contributed in 2017 to his campaign to Community Against Violence, a non-profit organization in New Mexico.

And Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut is donating the $5,400 Weinstein contributed to his 2016 reelection campaign to the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence.

Weinstein has been a prolific Democratic donor and fundraiser for decades, headlining massive fundraisers for presidential nominees like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

In 2012, he held a $38,500-per-person fundraiser for Obama (co-hosted with Aaron Sorkin and Anne Hathaway), and in 2016, he hosted multiple celebrities at his Manhattan home to raise more than $1.5 million for Clinton's campaign.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Weinstein bundled — a term for helping officially fundraise donations from others — $1,422,683 for Clinton's campaign in 2016 and at least $500,000 for Obama's 2012 campaign.

When BuzzFeed News asked about the New York Times story on Weinstein, an Obama spokesperson did not provide a comment, and spokespeople for Bill and Hillary Clinton did not immediately respond to the request.

Requests for comments on the allegations facing Weinstein were also not immediately returned from Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren, Al Franken, Cory Booker, Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Sheldon Whitehouse, as well as a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee — all of whom have received campaign contributions from Weinstein.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Ruby Cramer and Darren Sands contributed to this report.

