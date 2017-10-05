Three Democratic Senators Are Donating Harvey Weinstein's Campaign Contributions To Charity

In the wake of a New York Times story containing multiple allegations of sexual harassment against movie producer and executive Harvey Weinstein, at least three Democratic senators are donating campaign contributions from Weinstein to charity, BuzzFeed News has learned.
Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is donating the $2,700 Weinstein contributed to his 2016 reelection campaign.
Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico is donating the $5,400 Weinstein contributed in 2017 to his campaign to Community Against Violence, a non-profit organization in New Mexico.
And Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut is donating the $5,400 Weinstein contributed to his 2016 reelection campaign to the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence.
Weinstein has been a prolific Democratic donor and fundraiser for decades, headlining massive fundraisers for presidential nominees like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Requests for comments on the allegations facing Weinstein were also not immediately returned from Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren, Al Franken, Cory Booker, Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Sheldon Whitehouse, as well as a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee — all of whom have received campaign contributions from Weinstein.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Ruby Cramer and Darren Sands contributed to this report.
Adam B. Vary is a senior film reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Adam B. Vary at adam.vary@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.