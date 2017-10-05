Three Democratic Senators Are Donating Harvey Weinstein's Campaign Contributions To Charity

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

In 2012, he held a $38,500-per-person fundraiser for Obama (co-hosted with Aaron Sorkin and Anne Hathaway), and in 2016, he hosted multiple celebrities at his Manhattan home to raise more than $1.5 million for Clinton's campaign.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, Weinstein bundled — a term for helping officially fundraise donations from others — $1,422,683 for Clinton's campaign in 2016 and at least $500,000 for Obama's 2012 campaign.

When BuzzFeed News asked about the New York Times story on Weinstein, an Obama spokesperson did not provide a comment, and spokespeople for Bill and Hillary Clinton did not immediately respond to the request.