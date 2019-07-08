I Went To Wimbledon For The First Time And Here's What I Found Out

Pimm's at 10am – why not?

adaenechi
adaenechi
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Wimbledon is actually at Wimbledon.

2. Most people wear blue or white.

3. And people really dress up.

4. Wimbledon has its own museum.

5. The queues are long, but it's almost enjoyable.

6. The Evian suite is super adorable.

7. Drinking starts early.

8. Strawberries and cream is a proper thing and you need to have it at Wimbledon.

Ada Enechi

Even my lactose-intolerant self could not pass up on having strawberries and cream here. That's like going to Turkey and not having a kebab.

9. Tennis is a very quiet sport.

10. You will see celebrities everywhere.

Ada Enechi

Depending on what court you manage to get tickets on, you may just end up spending your day celebrity-spotting. There isn’t really a divide in terms of seats, so you might even end up sitting next to one. *Takes deep breath* I SPENT MY DAY SITTING NEXT TO JANELLE MONAE!!!! Are we best friends now? Yes. Well, we shared a packet of Haribo strawbs, which in my book is basically means we're besties.

11. Ball boys are everything.

12. You will get emotional.

13. It is one million percent worth going to, and an unforgettable experience.

