I was kindly invited to Wimbledon by Evian, but even with this invite I had to queue for an hour to get into the grounds. To be honest, I wouldn't have had it any other way because I get tickled by queue drama. Watching two elderly couples go head-to-head about queue jumping is the British drama I live for, Emmerdale could never. No matter how important you think you are, you simply cannot skip the queue. Luckily it was a beautiful day, so the dramatics were keeping me entertained enough to help forget that I didn't eat in the morning and I was close to dying of hunger.