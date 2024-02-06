"How To Have Sex" Is A Film We All Needed As Young Teens And We Sat Down With BAFTA Nominated Mia McKenna-Bruce To Find Out Why

We're weeks away from the BAFTA Awards and all eyes are on the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award. Over the years the Rising Star Award has been awarded to the likes of Tom Hardy, Daniel Kaluuya, Tom Holland, and many more who have gone on to have incredible careers. Let's not forget the strength of the selection in 2017:
And this year's nominations are nothing short of amazing. We had the amazing opportunity to speak to one of the incredible talent rising stars Mia McKenna-Bruce, to discuss her incredible film How To Have Sex, and what it feels like to be nominated for a BAFTA.
If you're like me, you're not a rising star because I know you from the Tracy Beaker spin-offThe Dumping Ground! You've been on my screens for over 10 years!
So it's so funny that when it got announced the amount of people that were like, "What do you mean break out? She was in Tracy Beaker, put some respect on Tracy Beaker's name!"
We take Tracy Beaker very seriously in this country...
Yeah really seriously, it's been amazing seeing all of that.
So we've gone from Tracy Beaker on CBBC to you now being an EE BAFTA Rising Star. When you were on a show like The Dumping Ground, did you watch the BAFTAs and think "That's going to be me someday"?
I remember that Tracy Beaker won the children's BAFTA a few times in a row and they used to bring the BAFTA that they won to set. There are so many photos of us when we were little, me looking very questionable in some weird clothes – with this bafta, it was the holy grail. So I don't think anyone could even kind of imagine that one of us would be at the BAFTA's one day.
Do you still speak to the cast of The Dumping Ground?
Quite a few of them have messaged me. It's amazing because it's like we're an extended family where you message on birthdays or Christmas and everyone kind of comes together. When I had the baby a few months ago all of them messaged and were like "Oh my God, you're a mum, when did that happen, we're 12!"
The Rising Star category will forever be debated, because how does one qualify if you've been on our screens for years? But when you filmed How To Have Sex, was there a moment where you thought that this was your year to be nominated?
No, not at all. When I'm filming something, I don't like to think of the aftermath because you never know which way it's going to go. This film was so special to us somewhere along the line, that we kind of forgot that anyone else was going to see it.
It all happened very quickly, we finished filming in November and then we screened at Cannes in May, which is all very fast for a film, but we had no time to think about it. When we went to do the ADR for the film, I was watching it thinking it was really special and I hope people get the chance to see it because I think Molly (Manning Walker) has done something spectacular.
Apart from the change to film on one of the most popular party islands in Europe for two months...
Filming in Malia for two months, sold!
Haha, what drew you to this kind of story and made you decide this is what you wanted to do?
There were a few things; I think the first thing was that we all could have done with a film like that when we were young, there's not a film that I have seen that is remotely close to How To Have Sex. I have two younger sisters and I wanted them to see a film like this.
Molly's writing felt like I was having a conversation with her when I was reading the script as opposed to reading a script. So for me, the goal as an actor is to be as human as possible and this film felt so human to me even from the initial reading.
In some parts, it felt a little too human. I felt as if I was watching all my teenage mistakes in 4K and I thought to myself "Why do we never stop screaming from the second we turn 15?"
It's literally like you have found your voice. I remember when we were in rehearsals, it was a bit like, "OK, what parts of ourselves are we going to kind of bring into this?" I'm quite a loud person anyway, but as a teenager, I was exceptionally loud. So everyone was prepared for me to shout.
Going to a party island as a young teenager, navigating friendships, boys, and your alcohol intake is such a relatable story. Did you find yourself slipping back into your teenage self while filming?
Before we even got to Malia the group of us got together, I think they must've figured this out when they were casting, but as soon as we got together we turned into kids. The six of us just had this connection. Even now when we're at events, everywhere we go people are like "Oh my God, How To Have Sex have arrived" because there's so much noise and so much chaos. We just want to have the best time wherever we go and we had that from our first chemistry reads all together. Before we even set foot on that Malia strip it was like we were well into our teens.
Filming in Malia must've have been an experience if you were just near the end of the summer season...
So we had a slight crossover, which was really fun. We just kind of bulldozed through and we'd have people coming up to us all the time. There was this one guy walking along the strip when we were filming and he was like, "I'm Hollywood, put me in your film – I'm Hollywood." and we were like, "What?". Then also there were these girls that started eating the chips that were props in the chip shop, which was amazing and we just left them to it. One of those girls actually messaged me the next day on Instagram saying "were you filming a film?" and I'd love to know if they watched it.
The topics of the film unfortunately relate to almost all women around the world. How did you navigate the fine line between your personal life and your professional life while filming?
I think the most important thing was having these tight connections with the casting crew on set, everyone was checking in on each other all the time. I remember one scene where Tara's in the bath and she has to cry, and you know as a human when you start crying and you can't stop crying. I got out of the bath, finished the scene and couldn't stop crying. So I grabbed Nancy who works in costume and she just made me laugh about something while checking if I was okay. Having those really tight-knit friendships and being there for each other as a support network really helped.
The film has been out for a while and is now on Mubi to stream, what has been your biggest learning experience from this project?
How important it is to be surrounded by good people. Molly's set had amazing people everywhere you went and we made something magical. Surround yourself with good people, it makes everything feel so much better.
My friends in my personal life have been so supportive and amazing because this has been a whirlwind, but then just being able to help me with my baby and everything else – it's been incredible to see how amazing people are.
The film is out and you're BAFTA nominated in a public vote category. Why should people vote for you to be the EE BAFTA Rising Star this year?
Oh no, this is why I could never run for president. If people want to vote, vote haha, but I think for me at the moment it's incredible that it's come off the back of such an important film. A film that has resonated with so many people, and made people recognise the mistakes they've made in their past, which is incredible for a film to have the ability to do that. So I guess if you resonate with that and the topics we raised are important to you, which they should be, then yes vote for me. It would be really cool for my five-month-old baby to grow up with a BAFTA in his room haha.