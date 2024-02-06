"How To Have Sex" Is A Film We All Needed As Young Teens And We Sat Down With BAFTA Nominated Mia McKenna-Bruce To Find Out Why

The Rising Star category will forever be debated, because how does one qualify if you've been on our screens for years? But when you filmed How To Have Sex, was there a moment where you thought that this was your year to be nominated?



No, not at all. When I'm filming something, I don't like to think of the aftermath because you never know which way it's going to go. This film was so special to us somewhere along the line, that we kind of forgot that anyone else was going to see it.

It all happened very quickly, we finished filming in November and then we screened at Cannes in May, which is all very fast for a film, but we had no time to think about it. When we went to do the ADR for the film, I was watching it thinking it was really special and I hope people get the chance to see it because I think Molly (Manning Walker) has done something spectacular.

Apart from the change to film on one of the most popular party islands in Europe for two months...

Filming in Malia for two months, sold!

Haha, what drew you to this kind of story and made you decide this is what you wanted to do?

There were a few things; I think the first thing was that we all could have done with a film like that when we were young, there's not a film that I have seen that is remotely close to How To Have Sex. I have two younger sisters and I wanted them to see a film like this.

Molly's writing felt like I was having a conversation with her when I was reading the script as opposed to reading a script. So for me, the goal as an actor is to be as human as possible and this film felt so human to me even from the initial reading.

In some parts, it felt a little too human. I felt as if I was watching all my teenage mistakes in 4K and I thought to myself "Why do we never stop screaming from the second we turn 15?"

It's literally like you have found your voice. I remember when we were in rehearsals, it was a bit like, "OK, what parts of ourselves are we going to kind of bring into this?" I'm quite a loud person anyway, but as a teenager, I was exceptionally loud. So everyone was prepared for me to shout.