May Felt Extra Long But Here Are The Black Tweets That Got Us Through
|"If I owe you an email, imagine what I owe myself"
1.
BD in the back thinking you stole his family https://t.co/0M9Ef7ozIo— 🕸️ (@AllHailAlexia) May 3, 2024
2.
Can you tell me when I’m going to die please https://t.co/rTKJ1bmn7s— Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) May 5, 2024
3.
kendrick fake woke and drake fake black. together they could create a new shaun king omg— zae (@itszaeok) May 4, 2024
4.
Dushane was staying in one of these while his mom was in the trenches https://t.co/NJ85roehGl— ᴋɪʟʟ (@broztitute) May 27, 2024
5.
Every day “cLuBcArD aCcePtEd” but where’s the yellow bar to show me my savings?????— H. (@tbh_46) May 25, 2024
6.
When people I follow on insta are posting holiday content just know I’m going to be the first one to view the story with no shame. Really living through them. pic.twitter.com/L3Dp1xWJ0G— Pinero_Nana 🇯🇲🇬🇭 (@Pinero_Nana) May 27, 2024
8.
Directions: DO NOT MIX BLEACH— It Girl Kye🦄🫃🏾 (@GxldSociety) May 23, 2024
Black folks: pic.twitter.com/blMegejTlk
9.
Before y'all start Kristen Wiig's mom is creole https://t.co/oGgUDiK1A5— II HANDS II HEAVEN II FURIOUS (@JCov1) May 23, 2024
10.
If I owe you an email, imagine what I owe myself— Ivie Ani (@ivieani) May 22, 2024
11.
The pandemic babies are just buses full of old people being sent back. https://t.co/SA3NnI0LTV— Big Red (@HassanSayyed) May 22, 2024
12.
A black woman in her 30s has this as her couch colour https://t.co/N8KCIJXXNy— Mauvaise Pute 🧚🏾♀️ (@jenny_gxo) May 21, 2024
13.
I switched to this when I found out I was pregnant and my husband told me to go get the aluminum https://t.co/dcULM8mRpn— ✨Yeehawncé ✨ (@Glamazon1026) May 19, 2024
14.
her face card is insane because this part in her braids is DIABOLICAL and it took me like 7 looks to realize it https://t.co/yydihZAND4— Grip Bayless🤸🏾♀️ (@talleyberrybaby) May 19, 2024
15.
The blacks have turned run club into hinge 😂😂 fairs— ARISE (@MickzWrites) May 17, 2024
16.
At a work dinner last week, all the black girls ordered calamari as their starter and we all looked up at each other as the last plate of calamari was places in front of the last black girl and in unison said “you know… BLACK PEOPLE” 😭😭😭— T✨ (@txadel_) May 17, 2024
17.
AVE NGERS https://t.co/y4jBfmmSnA— Cheryl Lynn Eaton (@cheryllynneaton) May 17, 2024
18.
“Help me check if cream dey your junction, I just bath finish” https://t.co/YMNkokirBj— 5🥷 (@manlikeNife) May 17, 2024
19.
The dragon look like him have lisp https://t.co/YeiQVnPTNc— Fully Conscious Baby (@jahnvelour) May 17, 2024
20.
And this is what she wore to said funeral lol. Happy 92th Birthday, Big Mama! https://t.co/QURP4RfePs pic.twitter.com/LeJVKBa8zA— Ashton (@MzAshton) May 16, 2024
21.
“Church girl, don’t hurt nobody” https://t.co/jUPX3qvPDx— AME Youngboy (@MelechThomas) May 16, 2024
22.
“lisence” pic.twitter.com/oa2ktNGlbP https://t.co/uZVRFsUR9j— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) May 17, 2024
23.
This is a body. https://t.co/XIHo0WoTGK— Jodi-Ann Quarrie (Yoo Need More Jodi) (@yooneedmorejodi) May 15, 2024
24.
Thought this was Stranger Things promo https://t.co/rbHG5eMjNi— Mbadawe (@LazarusKumi) May 15, 2024
25.
Do you want to celebrate Father's Day next month? https://t.co/1H1C46497l— MAY18TH (@jiggyjayy2) May 14, 2024