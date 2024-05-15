It's 2024 And I Can Finally Feel Safe At A Football Match

Growing up I was the sports kid. I played hockey, netball, tennis, rugby – I even tried my hand a sailing for a while, but my first love was always football.
Growing up a football fan but not feeling comfortable on the sporting grounds is the burden of all women or POC fans because of the sport used to be.
Well thanks to Heineken, I had the great opportunity to watch the Champions League Semi Final last week. Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, a fans dream.
Gone are the days I would pass up on a great game because I would be scared of the abuse that could potentially come with it. Through the evolving inclusion of players and fans, attitudes and mindsets are changing.
Who do you support? Let us know in the comments below!