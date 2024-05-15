    It's 2024 And I Can Finally Feel Safe At A Football Match

    Growing up I was the sports kid. I played hockey, netball, tennis, rugby – I even tried my hand a sailing for a while, but my first love was always football.

    Soccer player in red Manchester United jersey celebrates on the pitch
    I was (and unfortunately still am) a die hard Manchester United fan, because my dad was, and of course, you always support the team your dad introduces you to. Some of my favourite home memories are from screaming at the TV for joy at the legends like David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Wayne Rooney play with ease and finesse. Now don’t get me wrong, screaming at your TV with your family is great, but there’s nothing quite like a live match. But in the early 2000s, a live match was no place for a little Black girl like myself. 

    Growing up a football fan but not feeling comfortable on the sporting grounds is the burden of all women or POC fans because of the sport used to be.

    Group of excited England football fans celebrating, some shirtless, one holding a beverage, in a public outdoor setting
    Hypermasculine, right-leaning spectators used to be what football fans were all about, but luckily in 2024 that’s all changing. Brands like Heineken have made it their mission to change fan culture through their campaign "Cheers To The Hardcore Fan" so no matter your gender, race or sexuality you are, you'll feel safe. It's all about screaming at the top of your lungs whether your team wins or loses, not hiding yourself out of fear that you will suffer abuse come halftime. 

    Well thanks to Heineken, I had the great opportunity to watch the Champions League Semi Final last week. Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, a fans dream.

    Fans hold a banner supporting Jude Bellingham at a sports event
    I won't lie and pretend I wasn’t apprehensive about going, I’ve had bad experiences at matches in the past and that was just in the UK – who knows what can happen in a foreign country. However with that in mind, I chanted, I screamed, and I even danced, and nothing happened to me. Everyone was focused on creating a good time for all and that’s why campaigns like "Cheers To The Hardcore Fan" are so important. Sporting culture is finally changing for the better.

    Gone are the days I would pass up on a great game because I would be scared of the abuse that could potentially come with it. Through the evolving inclusion of players and fans, attitudes and mindsets are changing.

    Smiling person in the foreground at a sports stadium with players and spectators in the background
    No one is saying every match will be perfect but we’re on the right track to get them there and I’m excited to be at every one.

    Who do you support? Let us know in the comments below!