52 Tweets From Black Twitter That Helped Us Laugh Off The Final Month Of The Year
1.
November salary pls stay with me 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/91eg5rSLNV— Ta Creamy (@bsm_hates) December 16, 2023
2.
https://t.co/DRUb8rmI6T pic.twitter.com/1hHKZh9VCk— ✨✨ (@Shasha_Marie12) December 1, 2023
3.
Baby Shark pew pew pew pew pew pew https://t.co/QmIb6aaz8f— Mubabaddie. (@BrianMutuma_) December 2, 2023
4.
When a woman says “you not ready for all this” and she is actually right. pic.twitter.com/5YzcRjSB1j— Caramel skin ass dude! (@deep_dab) December 18, 2023
5.
Not you, Scarlett Johansson! https://t.co/M2oLLtRsZy pic.twitter.com/nYQFiK1HFS— BURN IT ALL FOR MONICA RAMBEAU | WNCel⚔️ (@haniimhome) December 18, 2023
6.
Ashanti putting the N-word in “I’m Real” to set J. Lo up pic.twitter.com/w8cBT7tcYv— Taylor Gray (@offtaylorgray) December 3, 2023
7.
There’s a white woman in HR who’s about to EAT in these https://t.co/vO3zXkBvV7— Candy🇨🇩✨ (@labeautenoire_3) December 18, 2023
8.
Licky lickyyyyy https://t.co/RyOrJWWUyO— MANNY | #TCMSHOW 🎙️ (@THEECLASSICMAN) December 19, 2023
9.
So it stinks outside, my daughter keeps saying “Jesus farting” she pissing my mawmaw off so bad cause my grandma don’t play about the lord. Na it got quit, my daughter gone buss out “Jesus stomach must hurt”💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀— Drekafineass👑 (@TeAmo_Red) December 19, 2023
10.
3 bumborassclaatpussybumbobloodclat patty https://t.co/heGIldJLBr— Ms.Criminister (@Curryfidat) December 19, 2023
11.
https://t.co/YeCN8xogka pic.twitter.com/5dDKgoHbqF— Pooch (@VeeAlmighty) December 20, 2023
12.
Running into someone whose name I should definitely remember but I don’t pic.twitter.com/122NZABBNr— No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) December 18, 2023
13.
Sounds like someone could use a little treat https://t.co/KqPGjAAF3J— Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) December 16, 2023
14.
Too high to give a fuck about https://t.co/DhQ4OnWnjE— Safiq 🎙️ Sah•feek (@ItsBankhead_) December 16, 2023
15.
You finna have enough gas to power a Honda civic https://t.co/OZgUPQpd4B— Bandup💲🌎 (@bandup2wavii) December 17, 2023
16.
A thick bih will have niggas trying to do the impossible. https://t.co/rDzPkE9hWz— CP (@KINGOFMAGICCITY) December 17, 2023
17.
Insurance company like:— big pookie (@heybri_) December 18, 2023
YOU HIT WHO???? https://t.co/zbVWjkRBMX
18.
Racially ambiguous Jannette McCurdy https://t.co/UoLgSjl7WD— Jay (@Jayzus_) December 18, 2023
19.
What's the name of the club that was full of ballers and their pockets was full grown? https://t.co/ch9AoVgXLS— MIA THE BOSS (@MiaTheBoss) December 1, 2023
20.
https://t.co/PSD65voZXc pic.twitter.com/itZ0ueGOHu— Sean™²⁴ (@_SeanTheCreator) December 2, 2023
21.
When I post a thirst trap on my status and he replies >>>>> pic.twitter.com/FVW3uIyKLX— Acan (@I_I_Acan) December 3, 2023
22.
Need a Netflix Documentary titled: Diddy or Didn’t he? https://t.co/DyOSc8fwzI— j o s h 🇯🇲 (@_joshmcintyre_) December 6, 2023
23.
This AI stuff is getting out of hand 🫣 https://t.co/rnSdPgndE7— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) December 9, 2023
24.
-dolly parton to jolene https://t.co/eCu6eNXPcV— Dulsè (@JadeDaGem) December 10, 2023
25.
Personally, Belle was not fooling me or anyone. When the Beast changed into a human, I saw that look on her face. That was DISAPPOINTMENT. https://t.co/RV8EKAc9aX— bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special✨ (@hiimbobbi) December 10, 2023
26.
My sistah scalp is ITCHING!!! https://t.co/wGjnDAe3V8— Next stop GAG CITY | save palestine 🇵🇸 (@cowboytitees) December 9, 2023
27.
Is Summer Walker really pregnant again? Girl use your butt wtf?— zee (@zeelovee_x) December 10, 2023
28.
A white man called me beautiful tonight I had to check my hair— Latasha’s RENAISSANCE ✨✨ (@JustLatasha404) December 11, 2023
29.
So there aren't plenty of fish in the sea https://t.co/cYXHaTLuQM— BOLEDISFRESHGREENS 🌱 (@Khutchthefarmer) December 12, 2023
30.
Some of us only woke up to Microsoft Teams notifications 😔<<<<pic.twitter.com/Vxu74hW5ft https://t.co/NETjwVXEvA— Pinero_Nana 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@Pinero_Nana) December 12, 2023
31.
pic.twitter.com/PaTmQNo8my https://t.co/MjTOQk9Ivw— pb&jeremy (xmas flavored) (@Pisces_Prince_) December 12, 2023
32.
Me to 2024: https://t.co/wiUJ2lnR9V pic.twitter.com/76O3m8fFH9— that girl. 👁🗨 (@RozayJanae) December 13, 2023
33.
This is how I be bothering my mom. https://t.co/eyIDC77m83— Mel (@TheBaddestMitch) December 13, 2023