Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
Paid Post

Here's How ACU Can Help You Discover The Wonders Of Western Civilisation

Gain knowledge, insights and essential skills that will help you navigate the complexities of the modern world.

Australian Catholic University (ACU)
by Australian Catholic University (ACU)

Brand Publisher

When you picture yourself studying at university, are you envisioning a degree that'll engage and fascinate you at every turn? One that'll expand your mind and understanding of the world around you? Look no further, because Australian Catholic University (ACU) is here to light the path.

Imgorthand / Getty Images

The Western civilisation program at ACU opens doors to a world of enlightenment — offering a range of degrees that are thought-provoking and transformative. 

Here's how ACU can help you begin your journey of discovery.

1. ACU embraces a diverse and comprehensive approach to Western civilisation.

Abdullah Durmaz / Getty Images

Their courses encompass not just traditional academic subjects — but also art, philosophy and culture. Students studying these courses will gain insight into how these aspects of Western thought have evolved and interacted with one another over time.

2. ACU's unwavering commitment to the Socratic method ensures your academic experience is nothing short of intimate and engaging.

Skynesher / Getty Images

With small, student-centered classes, you'll have the privilege of participating in in-depth discussions with your peers and professors. This approach to learning can encourage critical thinking — plus it'll help you learn to properly articulate ideas — because it's always easier to get involved and speak up when you're in a smaller group.

3. These degrees encourage students to challenge established beliefs and norms — and they don't shy away from self-reflection.

Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

Whether it's reevaluating classical philosophical beliefs or scrutinising modern societal norms — these courses acknowledge that critique and questioning are integral when studying Western tradition. This introspection will provide you with the tools to engage with Western culture more critically, fostering a deeper understanding of its complexities and contradictions.

4. ACU's curriculum goes beyond the conventional definitions of Western civilisation.

Nuttawan Jayawan / Getty Images

It explores the dynamic interplay between cultures and civilisations, revealing how Western thought has been profoundly shaped by external influences. For example, you'll delve into the indebtedness of Greek, Egyptian and Persian architecture, or explore the cross-pollination of literature in medieval Spain where Arabic, Hebrew and vernacular traditions intertwined. 

5. While it's essential to scrutinise Western civilisation, it's equally important to acknowledge the contributions it's made to society.

Marina113 / Getty Images

ACU offers a platform to rediscover the accomplishments of Western culture. From groundbreaking scientific discoveries to timeless works of art that continue to inspire, you'll explore the profound impact that Western civilisation has had on shaping the modern world.

6. To nurture well-rounded individuals who can tackle complex challenges with both logic and imagination, ACU sees the value in balance when it comes to study and creativity.

Pekic / Getty Images

By combining the structure and discipline of traditional academics with the freedom to explore creative thinking, ACU will equip you with a holistic skillset, so you're ready to thrive in the rapidly evolving world around us.

7. There are a range of double-degree options on offer, so students can tailor their education to their interests and career aspirations.

Anastasiia Krivenok / Getty Images

Whether you choose the Bachelor of Arts (Western Civilisation)/Bachelor of Laws or the Bachelor of Arts (Western Civilisation)/Master of Teaching (Secondary), you'll graduate with a unique skillset that opens diverse career paths. This flexibility ensures that your academic journey aligns perfectly with your ambitions. In addition to the double-degrees, you can also opt to study their Bachelor of Arts (Western Civilisation)Bachelor of Arts (Western Civilisation) (Honours) or Master of Liberal Arts (Western Civilisation).

8. ACU's curriculum covers a huge variety of subjects — from literature and philosophy to art, politics, religion and science across the ages.

ACU

For example, at ACU, you'll be able to delve deep into the foundations of democracy, the rule of law and the scientific method. In an era where these fundamental concepts are being critically examined, understanding their origins and evolution is essential. 

9. Graduates from ACU are not just equipped with knowledge, but they develop a valuable skill set.

Simon2579 / Getty Images

You'll gain proficiency in clear communication, critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving. These skills are not only vital in today's complex world but also highly sought-after by employers across various sectors.

10. And finally, to support students in their academic journey, scholarships are available courtesy of The Ramsay Centre for a selection of degrees studied at the North Sydney Campus.

ACU

These incredibly generous scholarships — valued at up to $160,000 depending on the degree you choose — provide valuable financial assistance to those pursuing the Bachelor of Arts (Western Civilisation) program. This makes them more accessible and empower you to reach your full potential. There are also additional postgraduate scholarships funded by The Ramsay Centre for the Master of Liberal Arts (Western Civilisation) degree available.

Discover the world of Western civilisation with ACU, where you'll gain knowledge, insights, and essential skills that will help you navigate the complexities of the modern world.

Begin your academic adventure today and check out the ACU Western civilisation courses here.