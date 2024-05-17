This Accountant Answers Your MOST Asked Questions About Working In Their Field

Well, in the world of accounting, it seems there's no 'I' in 'team' either. Given your insight into the importance of networking and teamwork, if you could hop into a time machine back to your college days, what changes or additional steps would you take to better prepare yourself for a career in accounting?

I would recommend getting an internship, as working in the industry is very different from what you learn in school. If I could go back in time and intern again, I would take advantage of the opportunities to network and ask more questions. I would also ask if I could shadow more departments and schedule one-on-ones with every team member. Additionally, if you want to pursue the CPA path, I would suggest taking the CPA exams while in school, as it leaves you more time to study for them versus when working full-time.

