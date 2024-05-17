This Accountant Answers Your MOST Asked Questions About Working In Their Field

We spoke to Ting Song, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), to help pull back the curtain on what it's like working in accounting. She is specialized in the field of Private Equity and Hedge Fund (Alternative Investments) accounting and operations. That means that she does the accounting for investments that her company is making into private equity firms and hedge funds. Before specializing in Alternative Investment Fund Accounting, she worked in non-profit accounting and consulting. She received the 2023 CPA to Watch Award and has been named as one of the Top 100 Accountants of Los Angeles for 2023 by Los Angeles Business Journal. She is also a board member of Association of Accounting and Finance Professionals in Business at Institute of Management Accountants Los Angeles Chapter and was nominated to be part of ACG Global Rising Star Program in 2022. Whew, talk about an expert!
Alright, let's talk numbers! The most common question we received was about the mathematical requirements needed to be an accountant. Specifically, is proficiency in advanced mathematics essential, or up to what math level do you need to become an accountant?
Being an accountant is more about understanding the language of accounting and being able to make decisions based on the financial information available. You do not need to be exceptionally good at math, especially in the age of technology, where computers can assist with calculations. The most important qualities for accountants include attention to detail, fast learning ability, and the capacity to collaborate with the team.
So, considering the skills and qualities you've mentioned are key for accountants, what's the typical journey like in terms of salary progression for someone in this field?
It depends on the companies and industries you work in. Generally, you experience a salary bump when you become a manager or start managing a team. If you are a subject expert in certain areas, you can also receive additional pay for that. During busy seasons, working in accounting can be demanding sometimes, but that is balanced by the flexibility that we have during the rest of the year. There are opportunities to work remotely while abroad, travel internationally for business, and curate hours that work for you as long as you discuss it with your manager.
Speaking of expertise, with advancements in technology constantly reshaping industries, how do you see these changes impacting the accounting profession? And what skills are essential for accountants to stay competitive?
It has reduced the level of manual work needed and improved efficiencies in the accounting industry. Learning about new technology developments and tools is key to staying competitive in the industry. There are many workshops and conferences you can attend to learn about new technologies and some of those workshops are also qualified for Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. Professionals can use these credits from specialized training to count towards certification programs that can support your marketability and brand building.
It sounds like staying updated with these technological advancements indeed plays a factor in accounting. Additionally, many accountants emphasize the significance of networking and maintaining professional relationships. How do you see these connections making a difference in your journey?
Networking is crucial in accounting. Accountants typically work in teams, so being a team player and cultivating good professional relationships undoubtedly aids in one's career advancement. You can also start networking by attending accounting workshops and conferences. Volunteering at non-profit organizations in the accounting field is another great way to expand your network.
Well, in the world of accounting, it seems there's no 'I' in 'team' either. Given your insight into the importance of networking and teamwork, if you could hop into a time machine back to your college days, what changes or additional steps would you take to better prepare yourself for a career in accounting?
I would recommend getting an internship, as working in the industry is very different from what you learn in school. If I could go back in time and intern again, I would take advantage of the opportunities to network and ask more questions. I would also ask if I could shadow more departments and schedule one-on-ones with every team member. Additionally, if you want to pursue the CPA path, I would suggest taking the CPA exams while in school, as it leaves you more time to study for them versus when working full-time.
You've given us some great advice for aspiring accountants! And for your final question, how do you personally measure success in your career?
Everyone defines success slightly differently. For myself, success means making progress, stepping out of my comfort zone, or learning new things—things within my control, as opposed to external factors like promotions or salary raises.
