    We Found Some Affordable And Highly-Rated Portable Chargers At Target

    Say goodbye to low battery warnings with these portable power banks.

    Abigail Abesamis Demarest
    by Abigail Abesamis Demarest

    HuffPost Contributor

    Having a dead phone with no charge while you’re out and about can be super inconvenient, especially if you’re using your phone to navigate, call an Uber, or tell your significant other where to pick you up at the airport.

    Thankfully, portable chargers exist, and they’re relatively inexpensive and compact, so it’s easy to have a backup battery on hand when the need arises. Target has several options from popular battery and electronics brands, plus batteries from their in-house tech brand.   

    We’ve rounded up some top-rated options below.

    1. This groovy pastel marble charger with a USB cable

    A pastel marble portable charger for a smartphone
    Target

    From Target’s heyday brand, which is known for its “not-so-basic tech accessories,” this colorful power bank has enough juice to charge multiple devices (or charge the same device multiple times). It comes in a fun pastel marble pattern as well as black. A button and flashing lights at the bottom let you check how much charge the battery has left.

    Promising review: “I love this power bank. It is not too heavy. And not too small. It is perfect to carry in your purse or backpack.” —Tiffany

    Price: $24.99

    2. This MagSafe power bank with a built-in kickstand

    A black Duracell portable charger for a smartphone
    Target

    If you’re the type of person to forget a cable (or simply don’t want to deal with them anymore), this magnetic power bank from Duracell is for you. It magnetically attaches to your phone to charge it, and it even has a kickstand so you can watch videos and make video calls hands-free. It promises a 100% charge in under three hours and is said to have safety features that prevent overcharging and overheating.

    Promising review: “Great way to have the power I need for day. Sleek style. Love that it is MagSafe, too. Getting some for holiday gifts.” —Penny who does

    Price: $34.99 (originally $49.99)

    3. This compact charger available in a rainbow of colors

    Portable battery pack with USB cable on a white background
    Target

    Last but not least, this heyday charger is an affordable, under-$10 option that gets the job done. It comes in a variety of colors, from classic white to more whimsical teal to suit your personal aesthetic.

    Promising review: “I'm going on a trip and needed a new portable charger, but I didn't want to spend $30+ on one. This works well for the price and I love that it isn't super big. I would definitely recommend this to someone who is just looking for a cheap charger. I just wish it had the plug for new iPhone chargers.” —Mia

    Price: $9.99 (available in four colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.