We Found Some Affordable And Highly-Rated Portable Chargers At Target

Having a dead phone with no charge while you’re out and about can be super inconvenient, especially if you’re using your phone to navigate, call an Uber, or tell your significant other where to pick you up at the airport.

Thankfully, portable chargers exist, and they’re relatively inexpensive and compact, so it’s easy to have a backup battery on hand when the need arises. Target has several options from popular battery and electronics brands, plus batteries from their in-house tech brand.

