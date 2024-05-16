If you live in Canada — or even if you don't — you're probably aware of the staggering grocery prices across the country right now. It's gotten so out of control that people have stopped shopping at certain grocery stores, namely those owned by Loblaw, which people are boycotting for all of May.
So, amidst all of this chaos, one Reddit user started the sub r/loblawsisoutofcontrol to give people a place to document some examples of wild prices for groceries and other goods at all Canadian stores.
1.For starters, this sweet deal on cheese:
2.Or how about these $30.00 batteries:
3.This sale price on Dunkaroos:
4.But don't worry — there are still great deals you can get as a savings member:
5.Fruit and veggies shouldn't be too bad, right? A couple of apples couldn't hurt:
6.At this point, it's probably more efficient to just order a prime rib at a fancy restaurant:
7.You probably knew chicken breasts were coming:
8.This user did some tater tot research, with surprising findings:
9.This salad wouldn't even properly feed one person:
10.As a grilled cheese lover, this one deeply disturbs me:
11.I'd rather not do the math on the individual price for these 12 small cans of sparkling water:
12.And it feels wrong to spend this much on a meal that isn't even fresh:
13.Yes, this is only one mango:
14.Now I understand why chai lattes are so expensive:
15.The math isn't mathing on this one:
16.$5 for chicken! That should be reasonable, right?
17.I guess we have to decide if allergy relief is worth the cost anymore:
18.This price for orange juice truly doesn't feel real:
19.Wait... I thought cereal was supposed to be a cheaper option:
20.This small block of cheese:
21.I guess we're all getting burnt this summer:
22.I could definitely finish this $7 bag of crackers in one sitting:
23.This item, which you might not believe is actually expired:
24.I'm certain I've never seen toilet paper this expensive before:
25.And finally, this USB stick which, now on clearance, was originally sold for $70:
