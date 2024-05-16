25 Photos From Canadian Grocery Stores That Show How Disgustingly Overpriced Everything Is

$3 CAD for one apple? Are you kidding me?

Abby Zinman
by Abby Zinman

BuzzFeed Staff

If you live in Canada — or even if you don't — you're probably aware of the staggering grocery prices across the country right now. It's gotten so out of control that people have stopped shopping at certain grocery stores, namely those owned by Loblaw, which people are boycotting for all of May.

Fox / Via giphy.com

With prices continuing to rise and wages staying the same, this has been cause for serious worry and stress for countless Canadians.

So, amidst all of this chaos, one Reddit user started the sub r/loblawsisoutofcontrol to give people a place to document some examples of wild prices for groceries and other goods at all Canadian stores.

NBC / Via giphy.com

Today, we're gonna go through some noteworthy examples from this sub. A fair warning that they might make your head explode.

1. For starters, this sweet deal on cheese:

Packages of pizza steak cheese in a store display with a 2 for $12 deal sign above
u/rferrie on Reddit / Via reddit.com

"This isn’t a bargain." 

u/rferrie

2. Or how about these $30.00 batteries:

Energizer lithium batteries on store shelf with price tags, obstructed by stickers of a character with sunglasses
u/kdawg416 on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/kdawg416

3. This sale price on Dunkaroos:

Box of Betty Crocker Dunkaroos snack displayed on a store shelf with a sale sign for $7.99, original price $9.49
u/SufficientStress4929 on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/SufficientStress4929

4. But don't worry — there are still great deals you can get as a savings member:

Sign showing a 20 cent discount on a cooler for members at a store
u/le-chub on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/le-chub

5. Fruit and veggies shouldn't be too bad, right? A couple of apples couldn't hurt:

Two apples on a grocery scale with a checkout screen displaying a total of $6.07 in a self-service kiosk
u/zor321 on Reddit / Via reddit.com

"A friend of mine from Colombia messaged in total shock and said he could buy 18 for this price."

u/zor321

6. At this point, it's probably more efficient to just order a prime rib at a fancy restaurant:

Packaged Canadian beef with a price tag showing $208.40 on a supermarket shelf
u/walfer007 on Reddit / Via reddit.com

"Last time I splurged on one of these, it was $75."

u/walfer007

7. You probably knew chicken breasts were coming:

Label on a chicken sausage package with a barcode reading $28.00 and product information
u/awkwardredditorx on Reddit / Via reddit.com

"DoorDash had a mark up price of $33 for 1.14kgs of chicken breast." 

u/awkwardredditorx

8. This user did some tater tot research, with surprising findings:

Four product listings for McCain Tasti Taters from different stores with prices and &quot;See Details&quot; links
u/AgreeableSlide8541 on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/AgreeableSlide8541

9. This salad wouldn't even properly feed one person:

Supermarket shelf with various salads, new lower price labels at $5.99, Greek and Garden salads visible
u/Pirelliz on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/Pirelliz

10. As a grilled cheese lover, this one deeply disturbs me:

Grilled cheese sandwich with a visible slice of cheese, priced at $5.00, displayed behind a label stating calories and price
u/stratzilla on Reddit / Via reddit.com

"You can't be serious with this, Zehrs."

u/stratzilla

11. I'd rather not do the math on the individual price for these 12 small cans of sparkling water:

Shelves stocked with various flavors of Bubly sparkling water in a store
u/Simple_Scale5474 on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/Simple_Scale5474

12. And it feels wrong to spend this much on a meal that isn't even fresh:

Package of Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Grilled Chicken &amp;amp; Broccoli Alfredo on store shelf, priced at $7.49
u/kool_kucumber on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/kool_kucumber

13. Yes, this is only one mango:

Packaged ripe mangoes with price and weight labels, on display for sale at T&amp;amp;T Supermarket
u/Moonbeamless on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/Moonbeamless

14. Now I understand why chai lattes are so expensive:

u/xnaveedhassan on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/xnaveedhassan

15. The math isn't mathing on this one:

Jar of Patak&#x27;s Tandoori sauce on a grocery shelf with a sale price tag displayed below it
u/OGWhiz on Reddit / Via reddit.com

"They’re $3.99 but unless you buy two for $10, we’ll charge $5.99, lol cya."

u/OGWhiz

16. $5 for chicken! That should be reasonable, right?

Hand holding a clear plastic container with a partial rotisserie chicken and a label showing product details and pricing
u/sandpaperlife on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/sandpaperlife

17. I guess we have to decide if allergy relief is worth the cost anymore:

Packaging of Reactine allergy relief tablets with pricing $32.99 and quantity selection on a shopping site
u/yourpaljax on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/yourpaljax

18. This price for orange juice truly doesn't feel real:

Tropicana orange juice containers on a grocery store shelf with a price tag displayed
u/Dizzy-Tangerine-4065 on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/Dizzy-Tangerine-4065

19. Wait... I thought cereal was supposed to be a cheaper option:

Toucan Sam on Froot Loops box with cereal pieces and fruits around; one box has a price of $8.49.
u/Own-Satisfaction-426 on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/Own-Satisfaction-426

20. This small block of cheese:

Packages of Armstrong Marble Cheese on store shelf with sale tags displaying reduced prices
u/Senior_Couple on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/Senior_Couple

21. I guess we're all getting burnt this summer:

Banana Boat Ultra Sport sunscreen bottles on a store shelf, labeled SPF 50, priced at $16.49
u/castle02 / Via reddit.com

u/castle02

22. I could definitely finish this $7 bag of crackers in one sitting:

Shelves stocked with assorted snack items including Pringles, Cheez-It Snap&#x27;d, and S&#x27;mores kit. Prices are displayed
u/Onr3ddit on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/Onr3ddit

23. This item, which you might not believe is actually expired:

Package of gluten-free chicken breast strips on a supermarket shelf, regular price and sale price displayed
u/lilnoname on Reddit / Via reddit.com

"Went to Shoppers before work to grab some chicken to add to my salad and found this. I told one of the employees and they told me it’s an ongoing problem at their location."

u/lilnoname

24. I'm certain I've never seen toilet paper this expensive before:

Ad for Purex toilet paper, 24-pack priced at $19.99 at Real Canadian Superstore
u/thebearislooking on Reddit / Via reddit.com

u/thebearislooking

25. And finally, this USB stick which, now on clearance, was originally sold for $70:

A hand holding a SanDisk Cruzer Glide USB flash drive packaging with a price tag of $69.99, on sale for $30.00
u/lyriumdragoon on Reddit / Via reddit.com

"They were charging $70 for a USB drive in 2024?"

u/lyriumdragoon

Any other staggering prices you've seen recently? Tell us in the comments, and be sure to follow BuzzFeed Canada on Instagram and TikTok for more.