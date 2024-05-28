BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
I'm sure you're aware that most people, myself included, currently worship Taylor Swift. And if you don't, you at least have to recognize that she's a gifted songwriter with a wild vocabulary. So I thought I'd humble the Internet by testing you all on some difficult words Taylor actually uses in her songs.
Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions