98% Of People Can't Guess What These 10 Words From Taylor Swift Songs Mean — Let's See How Many You Know

Hey kids, spelling is fun!

Abby Zinman
by Abby Zinman

BuzzFeed Staff

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift

I'm sure you're aware that most people, myself included, currently worship Taylor Swift. And if you don't, you at least have to recognize that she's a gifted songwriter with a wild vocabulary. So I thought I'd humble the Internet by testing you all on some difficult words Taylor actually uses in her songs.

Recording Academy / Via giphy.com

Bonus points if you can guess the song each word is from.

So, how many did you get right? Let us know below (even if you're ashamed of your score), and make sure you follow BuzzFeed Canada on TikTok and Instagram for more!

Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions