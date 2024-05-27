I'm A Bagel Connoisseur, So I Went To New York And Montreal To Figure Out Which City Has Better Bagels — And We Officially Have A Winner

I'm sorry to all those I'm offending, but facts are facts.

Abby Zinman
Helloooo foodies! My name is Abby, and if there's one thing you should know about me, it's this: I LOVE BAGELS. They could be the greatest food of all time. What else is equally acceptable to eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, or as a snack? Nothing.

A woman holds a bagel close to her face while smiling in an outdoor setting with trees and buildings in the background
No, like, I don't think you get it... I was RAISED on bagels. My parents framed a painting of a bagel in their house. And although I've learned the hard way that not all cities have decent bagels (ahem, Calgary), bagels in Toronto (where I'm from) just don't compare to the "Big Two": Montreal and New York.

A framed picture of a sesame seed bagel with a white background, hanging on a wall
Yes, that's technically a Montreal bagel, and NO IT WON'T AFFECT MY SCORING.

I've spent my whole life listening to friends and family from these two cities argue about whose bagels are better — but I've never actually sat down and compared them before. THE PEOPLE DESERVE AN ANSWER: Which are better, Montreal or New York bagels, once and for all?!

Just wait until Homer finds out about the pizza-bagel.

Welllllll, I went to both Montreal and New York recently, with the sole mission of tasting bagels. And I'm excited to announce that we have a winner.

Abby Zinman

But first, the breakdown. In Montreal, I tried Fairmount, St. Viateur, and Dizz’s. In New York, I had Best Bagel & Coffee, Tompkins Square Bagels, and Brooklyn Bagel. It was extremely difficult to choose, but I vetted all of these spots on Google Reviews and TikTok — believe me, they're the best of the best.

Two people working at a bakery, pulling bagels out of an oven. Baskets of bagels and condiment bottles are visible on the counter
Abby Zinman

The style and taste of each city's bagels is 1000% different. Montreal bagels are a hint sweeter, and the hole in the middle is bigger. They're also smaller and crunchier. Montreal is arguably more famous for their classic bagel and cream cheese — along with smoked meat sandwiches, of course.

A split, toasted bagel on a white plate. One half is plain, and the other is spread with cream cheese
Abby Zinman

Don't worry, I did try the smoked meat too, and it was LEGEN... wait for it... DARY.

Meanwhile, New York bagels are bigger and doughier. They're more maximalist, crafting these huge sandwiches, and they have about a gajillion cream cheese flavours.

A deli counter with various flavors of cream cheese displayed in bowls, a flower bouquet, bagels, and a selection of bagel spreads. A person is arranging flowers
Abby Zinman

I don't know how I feel about birthday cake cream cheese, but I cannot lie, the cucumber dill cream cheese was incredible.

Like, I couldn't finish my New York bagel sandwich in one sitting, and meanwhile, I gobbled my Montreal bagels down in just a few bites.

A close-up of a sandwich cut in half, featuring melted cheese and a patty, wrapped in foil
Abby Zinman

That cheese pull?? Are you KIDDING???

Sooooo, with all of that considered, I have my winner — which sort of depends on bagel flavour and occasion. I judged each city by category: best cinnamon raisin bagel, best everything bagel, best bagel on its own, and finally, best sandwich.

The two best kinds of bagels in general are without a doubt everything and cinnamon raisin, so let's discuss those first. 

The first category: CINNAMON RAISIN BAGELS. I judged these based on level of sweetness, raisin generosity, and overall cinnamon flavour. Because there's nothing worse than a cinnamon raisin bagel that doesn't taste like cinnamon. BLASPHEMY. And the winner is...

Abby Zinman

Yes, I'm making this very unnecessarily dramatic, and no, I'm not sorry about it.

...Montreal! The sweetness of the bagel complemented the flavour much better, and they were much more generous with the raisins. I had SO MANY of these bagels on their own as a snack throughout the day — they were SO. GOOD.

A hand holding a bagel with visible sesame seeds and what appears to be raisins or currants embedded in it. Background features a brown paper bag
Abby Zinman

Those seeds on the bagel are only there because I'm not smart and decided not to separate the bags of bagels. Anyway.

And now, for EVERYTHING BAGELS. I'm judging on the true quality of an everything bagel: how much flavour can you truly pack in a bagel? And, you know, how much do I want to keep eating it despite the garlic breath? My pick is...

Abby Zinman

Yes, that's a challah in the back of the Montreal photo. IYKYK.

...New York! I found that the doughiness of the bagel and more extravagant flavours worked better for their everything bagel, rather than Montreal's. Although both were pretty great, I'd definitely rather get an everything bagel in New York than Montreal.

Close-up of a bagel with sesame and poppy seeds, sliced in half and filled with cream cheese, placed on crinkled parchment paper
Abby Zinman

Next: best bagel on its own! Like, no butter, no cream cheese, NOTHING. Essentially, which is the best to take a bite out of as you're leaving the bagel shop, because you can't quite make it home before you start eating? My winner is...

Littleny / Getty Images, Abby Zinman

Yes, I had to use a stock photo for New York because... well... I ate it too quickly.

...Montreal has New York beat here! The more dense texture and slightly sweeter flavour just works better when it's plain. They feel more... I don't know... authentic. Like, you know when Harry Styles said "this movie feels like a movie" about Don't Worry Darling? Well, Montreal bagels feel like a bagel. So there's that.

Close-up view of several bagels with various toppings including sesame seeds and poppy seeds
Abby Zinman

And finally: I happen to be a "go-big-or-go-home" girlie, so that means that arguably the most important category is SANDWICHES. AKA, which bagel goes best with something on it? Because, TBH, that's how I want to be eating my bagels most of the time. Drumroll please.......

Abby Zinman

...New York bagels just appeal more to me. DON'T HATE ME, CANADA! There's just nothing on the planet I'd rather eat for lunch than this New York bagel sandwich (yes, even smoked meat). Montreal bagels just don't work as well for sandwiches, not just because of their size, but also their texture. So my overall winner is New York, since this was the greatest bagel I've ever had in my life.

A person holds a bagel sandwich cut in half, filled with cream cheese, tomato, and cucumber, wrapped in foil and parchment paper
Abby Zinman

LOOK AT HER AND TELL ME I'M WRONG. She's beauty and she's grace. Check out that soft-yet-a-bit-crunchy bread, and how it envelops the whole sandwich. I'm in love.

Close-up of a breakfast sandwich with ham, scrambled eggs, and melted cheese in a bagel, held in a hand with a foil wrapper partially removed
Abby Zinman

But before Canadians start yelling at me in the comments (and before my Montreal family shuns me forever): this doesn't mean I don't LOOOOVE Montreal bagels, too... it just means I'd rather have a New York bagel sandwich than literally any other kind of bagel ever. PERIOD.

And there we have it: your official review from the biggest bagel fan you'll ever find. I gotta go have a bagel for lunch, but in the meantime, tell me what your pick for best bagel ever is in the comments, yeah? 🥯

