Nelly Furtado Involved Her Daughter During Her Tiny Desk Concert, And I'm Literally Crying Right Now

I HAVE CHILLS AND I'M ONLY 1 MINUTE IN.

If you were alive in the 2000s, you're aware of the absolute LEGEND that is Nelly Furtado. And you probably spent all your time singing "Promiscuous" at the top of your lungs, without even really knowing what the word means.

 🎶 DON'T GET MAD, DON'T BE MEAN 🎶

Well, even if you don't worship her like I do, you should still be absolutely freaking out over the fact that NELLY FURTADO NOW HAS A TINY DESK CONCERT by NPR Music. Which basically means she has an acoustic concert now on YouTube, with a set so incredible I couldn't have chosen the songs better myself.

A woman in a form-fitting, long-sleeved dress with lace-up details on the sides poses on a blue carpet. The text in the background is partially visible
And there's a reason the set was so good — she revealed in the middle of the show that her daughter Nevis creative directed the concert herself! I could cry 🥹

The "tiny" concert is over 20 minutes of sheer bliss, and Nelly sang a whopping 8 songs — including ALL of your favourites: "Say It Right," "Powerless," "Promiscuous," "I'm Like a Bird," and my personal #1: "Maneater." She also sang her new single, "Love Bites."

Oh, and did I mention? SHE PERFORMED AN UNRELEASED REMIX OF Missy Elliot's "Get Ur Freak On."

Of course, the sweet soul that she is, Nelly introduced us to the band she brought with her — and not only was I excited to learn that most members are Canadian (represent!!!), but I may have actually cried when she shouted out DJ Lil’ Jaz, who is her baby daddy!

Anyway, because Nelly Furtado was such a big part of many of our childhoods — that, and the simple fact that she absolutely KILLS this performance — millennials are freaking out a bit, to say the least:

Nelly Furtado just dropped one of the best tiny desk performances I’ve ever seen 😭✨pic.twitter.com/QFwD6ZyUol

— Vibes ✨ (@wowthatsavibe) May 24, 2024
Nelly Furtado Tiny Desk????? Everyone shut up right now

— Chy (@chynadeveroux) May 24, 2024
Listening to Nelly Furtado's Tiny Desk Concert. pic.twitter.com/fFK665YRQd

— Brown Anthony™ (@anthelonious) May 24, 2024
Felt super emotional and nostalgic listening to Nelly Furtado’s Tiny Desk. Hers was the first physical CD I bought when I was young and she’s always just been *that* girl. So happy for her🥹 https://t.co/DPfdZcjykR

— t🍉 (@whatsthetee__) May 24, 2024
not nelly furtado doing tiny desk oh i’m SEATED pic.twitter.com/G0hOVLsYMs

— ‎‏ً (@grandekordei) May 23, 2024
The five most beautiful words in the English language: Nelly Furtado Tiny Desk Concert

— steven (@taniadegano) May 24, 2024
babe wake up the Nelly Furtado tiny desk concert just dropped pic.twitter.com/utcCldE8vT

— peter (@peterrplease) May 24, 2024
The way this Nelly Furtado tiny desk is everything to me omg

— Melody L. Simpson (@melodysimpson) May 24, 2024
nelly furtado tiny desk taking me back to getting drunk off soda and curly fries at super wheels

— adri 🖍️ (@ayderiehn) May 24, 2024
NELLY FURTADO DID A TINY DESK. GOOD MORNING. WE MUST LIVE!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mKiwLcwGQP

— Sunrise’s greg heffley (@Z0E_XCX) May 24, 2024
So, @NellyFurtado, @MissyElliott, @Timbaland how are we gonna get this remix on Spotify, Youtube etc? pic.twitter.com/7ivpZ0p6ph

— Angel of Folklore (@AngelOfFolklore) May 24, 2024
I can’t BELIEVE Nelly Furtado has done a tiny desk… I used to dream of days like this

— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 24, 2024
Nelly with her Canadian crew at Tiny Desk
Canadians collectively "she's back" https://t.co/FNiZhueIWA @NellyFurtado

— AlbertArt🎥📸 (@albertart) May 24, 2024
HOW CAN NELLY FURTADO START HER TINY DESK LIKE THIS

🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹

Nostalgiaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/8J9TrZywQQ

— Mimi the music blogger 2.0 (@mimitheblogger) May 24, 2024
I think Nelly Furtado's Tiny Desk is the best one I've ever seen.https://t.co/GNwcKjDC5I

— Matt Samet (@MattSametEsq) May 24, 2024
A NELLY FURTADO TINY DESK????
No one bother me today

— Ah-Niyah Gold (@AhniyahGold) May 24, 2024
Nelly Furtado’s tiny desk concert is EXACTLY WHAT I NEEDED TODAY

— Alexis Nikole Nelson (@blackforager) May 24, 2024
I just had a Nelly Furtado music marathon the other day, so the fact her Tiny Desk just dropped… pic.twitter.com/dhWak2Gy08

— 𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧 (𝐡𝐞/𝐡𝐢𝐦) (@taylenciaga) May 24, 2024
Nelly Furtado did the Get Ur Freak On remix on her TinyDesk and it unlocked a memory omg

— MORTAL CUNTBAT (@noelreivax) May 24, 2024
Friday night, the full moon, a cup of tea and jamming along to nelly furtado on tiny desk 🥰

— Lue (@Jst_Lue) May 24, 2024
nelly furtado's tiny desk....so good

— kei | ba't mo natanong (@taeyoenpls) May 24, 2024
Nelly Furtado has a Tiny Desk??? Oh this is a good mfn Friday!!!

— Your Favorite Aries 😏 (@_iamprodigy) May 24, 2024
So, yeah, all this to say: 1) Nelly Furtado is a living legend, and 2) If you haven't watched her Tiny Desk Concert yet, you absolutely MUST. That's it for me — gotta go shuffle my '00s playlist and dance around my apartment.

What other artist would you love to see get their own Tiny Desk Concert? Let us know in the comments below