Nelly Furtado Involved Her Daughter During Her Tiny Desk Concert, And I'm Literally Crying Right Now

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
I HAVE CHILLS AND I'M ONLY 1 MINUTE IN.
Nelly Furtado just dropped one of the best tiny desk performances I’ve ever seen 😭✨pic.twitter.com/QFwD6ZyUol— Vibes ✨ (@wowthatsavibe) May 24, 2024
Nelly Furtado Tiny Desk????? Everyone shut up right now— Chy (@chynadeveroux) May 24, 2024
Listening to Nelly Furtado's Tiny Desk Concert. pic.twitter.com/fFK665YRQd— Brown Anthony™ (@anthelonious) May 24, 2024
Felt super emotional and nostalgic listening to Nelly Furtado’s Tiny Desk. Hers was the first physical CD I bought when I was young and she’s always just been *that* girl. So happy for her🥹 https://t.co/DPfdZcjykR— t🍉 (@whatsthetee__) May 24, 2024
not nelly furtado doing tiny desk oh i’m SEATED pic.twitter.com/G0hOVLsYMs— ً (@grandekordei) May 23, 2024
The five most beautiful words in the English language: Nelly Furtado Tiny Desk Concert— steven (@taniadegano) May 24, 2024
babe wake up the Nelly Furtado tiny desk concert just dropped pic.twitter.com/utcCldE8vT— peter (@peterrplease) May 24, 2024
The way this Nelly Furtado tiny desk is everything to me omg— Melody L. Simpson (@melodysimpson) May 24, 2024
nelly furtado tiny desk taking me back to getting drunk off soda and curly fries at super wheels— adri 🖍️ (@ayderiehn) May 24, 2024
NELLY FURTADO DID A TINY DESK. GOOD MORNING. WE MUST LIVE!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/mKiwLcwGQP— Sunrise’s greg heffley (@Z0E_XCX) May 24, 2024
So, @NellyFurtado, @MissyElliott, @Timbaland how are we gonna get this remix on Spotify, Youtube etc? pic.twitter.com/7ivpZ0p6ph— Angel of Folklore (@AngelOfFolklore) May 24, 2024
I can’t BELIEVE Nelly Furtado has done a tiny desk… I used to dream of days like this— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) May 24, 2024
Nelly with her Canadian crew at Tiny Desk— AlbertArt🎥📸 (@albertart) May 24, 2024
Canadians collectively "she's back" https://t.co/FNiZhueIWA @NellyFurtado
HOW CAN NELLY FURTADO START HER TINY DESK LIKE THIS— Mimi the music blogger 2.0 (@mimitheblogger) May 24, 2024
🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹
Nostalgiaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/8J9TrZywQQ
I think Nelly Furtado's Tiny Desk is the best one I've ever seen.https://t.co/GNwcKjDC5I— Matt Samet (@MattSametEsq) May 24, 2024
A NELLY FURTADO TINY DESK????— Ah-Niyah Gold (@AhniyahGold) May 24, 2024
No one bother me today
Nelly Furtado’s tiny desk concert is EXACTLY WHAT I NEEDED TODAY— Alexis Nikole Nelson (@blackforager) May 24, 2024
I just had a Nelly Furtado music marathon the other day, so the fact her Tiny Desk just dropped… pic.twitter.com/dhWak2Gy08— 𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧 (𝐡𝐞/𝐡𝐢𝐦) (@taylenciaga) May 24, 2024
Nelly Furtado did the Get Ur Freak On remix on her TinyDesk and it unlocked a memory omg— MORTAL CUNTBAT (@noelreivax) May 24, 2024
Friday night, the full moon, a cup of tea and jamming along to nelly furtado on tiny desk 🥰— Lue (@Jst_Lue) May 24, 2024
nelly furtado's tiny desk....so good— kei | ba't mo natanong (@taeyoenpls) May 24, 2024
Nelly Furtado has a Tiny Desk??? Oh this is a good mfn Friday!!!— Your Favorite Aries 😏 (@_iamprodigy) May 24, 2024