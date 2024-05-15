Browse links
It's purple, and not for the reason I assumed.
There’s a person running around the rink in a Grimace from McDonald’s costume .. he was hanging with the DJ by the 3rd period 😄 #Canucks pic.twitter.com/j4yGkJAdin— Ryan Lidemark 📻 🎙️ (@RyanLmark) May 1, 2024
@guacbowly
Replying to @clooberts2003 #hbdgrimace #grimaceshake #grimace #grimacesbirthday #grimacebirthdaymeal #mcdonalds♬ Sounds like a bee swarm - Eiji
Dollar Drink Days and Grimace shakes in the same week? @McDonaldsCanada is really spoiling me.— Jonathan Chan (@JChan_811) May 15, 2024
@McDonaldsCanada I don’t know who I need to talk to about this. But the Grimace Shake needs to stay.— Skyler Fraser (@skylerfraser14) May 15, 2024
The #grimace shake has made its way to Canada. It's not bad honestly @McDonaldsCanada pic.twitter.com/CQaRjztJ0Y— Frozen treats of NL (@FrozenTreats_NL) May 15, 2024
I'm still alive a day after drinking the Grimace shake. Nothing ominous or scary happened.— Clarion (@Clarion_AE) May 15, 2024
Canada JUST got the grimace shake today!? Lmaoooo— Piink❥ (@piinksparkles) May 15, 2024
Canada is getting grimace shake 😭 Lord have mercy— carimell 🥞 ⋆.ೃ࿔*:･ (@calixico_) May 14, 2024
THE GRIMACE SHAKE HAS ARRIVED TO CANADA. THE TRUE NORTH HAS FALLEN.— nak. (@orderforsnubert) May 14, 2024
Grimace shakes in Canada? I’ve never had one and don’t think I ever plan to— Bri (@_guitarsolo) May 15, 2024
