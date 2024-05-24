We'll Tell You Which "Bridgerton" Scandal You'd Be Caught In As A 19th Century Royal — All You Have To Do Is Live Like A Royal For A Day

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Bridgerton
If you're a Bridgerton fan, you're well aware of Lady Whistledown — the gossip columnist who reveals very personal and ultra-specific scandals about the characters in the show. From secret identities to wedding drama, it's easy to wonder which scandal you might be caught in if you were part of the Bridgerton world.
Well, your curiosity can end today, because we're here to tell you exactly what Lady Whistledown would write about you — in 19th-century-style language, of course. Ready?
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Bridgerton
See our Bridgerton Discussions
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Bridgerton conversation instead
See the Discussions