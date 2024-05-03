Kendrick Lamar Just Name-Dropped A Toronto Restaurant In His New Diss Track About Drake And I'm Actually In Disbelief

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
Suddenly I'm craving Chinese food.
the owner of new ho king after the free international advertisement: pic.twitter.com/euYCCsCmZl— O$AP Rocky (@TheAlanShane) April 30, 2024
Kendrick just did more for New Ho King than Keith Lee could ever.— DJ Big Jacks (@BigJacks) April 30, 2024
Everyone in Toronto when they hear the New Ho King shoutout https://t.co/FG8wWaaoiW pic.twitter.com/Ch0CyxeLHo— Nick McAnulty (@NickMcAnulty) April 30, 2024
WHICH ONE OF YOU TORONTO WOMEN TOLD THAT MAN ABOUT NEW HO KING LOL SHOW YOURSELF IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/ED7PtTurJO— Waiting to Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) April 30, 2024
wait…drake was (allegedly) robbed at new ho king in toronto in 2009? that bar wasn’t just about being comfy in that man’s city?? pic.twitter.com/tT1KxHt1vY— the biggest hater (@zootytang) May 3, 2024
The reviews on Yelp for New Ho King, the restaurant in Toronto that Kendrick name dropped on ‘euphoria,’ are hilarious— Joey (@gothamhiphop) May 2, 2024
“Hi can I get the Kendrick Lamar special?” 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/PXc13uDrs2
KENDRICK MOCKING THE TORONTO ACCENT AND MENTIONED NEW HO KING OMFGGGGGG WE GOT COOKED 😭😭😭😭😭— dij (@DijahSB) April 30, 2024
Bruh so many people made reviews on New Ho King that Yelp had to stop more people from posting 😭😭 Ts is crazy #euphoria pic.twitter.com/FRhKB94kuG— FSE Ciiss 🪅 (@ciissrl2) May 3, 2024
I don't think it's coincidence he picked a place called "New Ho King" https://t.co/0VI4JPsWjP— Dr. Quill | 5th Gen Mwata 🇲🇺 🇿🇲 (@KaosTheLyricist) May 3, 2024
For the record…..I’m totally okay with Kendrick Lamar bashing Drake if it gets New Ho King restaurant a shoutout. https://t.co/xpxGmqiq6o— OGGY, from The North 🦞🍾 (@OGGY_North) May 2, 2024
Kendrick saying he was at New Ho King w his Crodies is too Toronto core lmao— berms if you know me (@_Berma) April 30, 2024
My favourite part of this is people in Toronto finally feeling free enough to admit they hate OVO on the TL and not just in private conversations 🤣— Lu Asfaha (@defarmedia) May 3, 2024