Call me childish, but I'm a firm believer that Kraft Dinner is one of the greatest Canadian meals of all time. It's truly a delicacy; you just have to make it the right way. So, one Reddit user asked, "What’s the trick to the perfect KD?" and let's just say people spilled some insider tips I know I'll be trying out:
1. "Seasoning your water with salt, and don’t cook for 10 minutes. 7-8 will get you there."
"Well-drained macaroni cooked only 7-8 minutes, not 10 like most people!"
2. "Twice as much butter as recommended, and cream instead of milk."
"I double the amount of butter."
3. "Cream cheese and pesto; 1 big wooden spoonful each."
4. "For the white cheddar flavour, I'll add in sharp cheddar and parmesan, sometimes broccoli."
5. "Add Sriracha."
"I found a powdered Frank's RedHot. It adds the flavour without the extra liquid to sog the sauce. 10/10."
6. "Add extra aged cheddar, and the thing that throws others off: throw in, like, two tablespoons of mustard powder."
"It sounds weird, but I am telling you now, that extra zest is something you won't wanna stop."
7. "It kills me to say this, but I'm a 'No Milk'er. Normally mac 'n cheese needs that dairy creaminess, but something about KD works better without it."
"Also a no milker here. Tablespoon and a half of butter and the dust packet and we’re good to go."
8. "Save the pasta water. Use it instead of milk and butter. Surprisingly, creamy. I also prefer sour cream — 1 large tablespoon — over milk."
"We're a sour cream in our KD family. It's so delicious."
9. "As someone who hates margarine normally, use margarine. Don't pay attention to how much milk they recommend; eyeball it until it's the consistency you like."
11. "Make a roux with the butter and cheese packet, then slowly add in some milk while whisking."
"I measure the butter with my heart and then eyeball the milk."
12. "You can relive the 'poor kid in the 90s' vibe and mix in hot dogs and ketchup."
"Sliced hot dogs and ketchup."
14. "Carnation canned milk and butter."
"Yessssss, finally someone else who does this! This is how I've always done it and nothing else compares."
17. "Don't knock it till you try it, but a little scoop of mayo thrown in when you're mixing in the cheese is outstanding."
18. "I put a little garlic powder and real cheddar in it. I have also mixed a little salsa into the pot after its cooked."
19. "Do NOT follow the package instructions. If you cook it too long, it's mush. So keep an eye on it for al dente."
"Those thin macaroni noodles go to mush if you cook them more than 5 minutes."
21. "A dollop of Cheez Whiz to taste. Our dollop size is a heaping tablespoon."
"A spoonful of Cheez Whiz."
22. "Tuna. That is the only addition you need."
"No ketchup. No chicken. No hot dogs. Just. Add. Tuna. Otherwise, the instructions on the packet are more than sufficient."
"Add tuna and peas."
24. "I like to premix the powder and the milk — nice smooth consistency."
"After I drain the noodles, I put the butter in and make sure it's fully melted. Then I add my sauce mix and fully incorporate it. It makes a nice smooth pasta every time."