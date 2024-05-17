People Are Sharing Their Tips To Make The Best Kraft Dinner Ever, And I'm Afraid You've Been Making KD Wrong Your Whole Life

#22 has me seriously concerned, though.

Abby Zinman
by Abby Zinman

BuzzFeed Staff

Call me childish, but I'm a firm believer that Kraft Dinner is one of the greatest Canadian meals of all time. It's truly a delicacy; you just have to make it the right way. So, one Reddit user asked, "What’s the trick to the perfect KD?" and let's just say people spilled some insider tips I know I'll be trying out:

1. "Seasoning your water with salt, and don’t cook for 10 minutes. 7-8 will get you there."

u/Background-Interview

"Well-drained macaroni cooked only 7-8 minutes, not 10 like most people!"

u/MuskwaMan

Person holding a box of Kraft Dinner macaroni and cheese in a kitchen setting
Abby Zinman

2. "Twice as much butter as recommended, and cream instead of milk."

u/DSteep

"I double the amount of butter."

u/TheHerbalJedi

3. "Cream cheese and pesto; 1 big wooden spoonful each."

–[deleted user]

4. "For the white cheddar flavour, I'll add in sharp cheddar and parmesan, sometimes broccoli."

u/rach-mtl

5. "Add Sriracha."

u/KLF448

"I found a powdered Frank's RedHot. It adds the flavour without the extra liquid to sog the sauce. 10/10."

u/golbezza

ABC Network / Via giphy.com

6. "Add extra aged cheddar, and the thing that throws others off: throw in, like, two tablespoons of mustard powder."

"It sounds weird, but I am telling you now, that extra zest is something you won't wanna stop."

u/Bossarooo

7. "It kills me to say this, but I'm a 'No Milk'er. Normally mac 'n cheese needs that dairy creaminess, but something about KD works better without it."

u/TequilasLime

"Also a no milker here. Tablespoon and a half of butter and the dust packet and we’re good to go."

u/Kenthanson

8. "Save the pasta water. Use it instead of milk and butter. Surprisingly, creamy. I also prefer sour cream — 1 large tablespoon — over milk."

u/SwampoO

"We're a sour cream in our KD family. It's so delicious."

u/wannabe_pineapple

A block of butter in a dish beside a chalkboard with &#x27;SOUR CREAM&#x27; written on it
Annick Vanderschelden / Via gettyimages.ca

9. "As someone who hates margarine normally, use margarine. Don't pay attention to how much milk they recommend; eyeball it until it's the consistency you like."

u/ECAtmosphere

10. "Put a little ranch in with the milk."

u/Gears_and_Beers

11. "Make a roux with the butter and cheese packet, then slowly add in some milk while whisking."

"I measure the butter with my heart and then eyeball the milk."

u/rach-mtl

The Roku Channel / Via giphy.com

12. "You can relive the 'poor kid in the 90s' vibe and mix in hot dogs and ketchup."

u/Background-Interview

"Sliced hot dogs and ketchup."

u/Franglais69

13. "I like Boursin instead of butter because I’m fancy."

u/bolonomadic

14. "Carnation canned milk and butter."

u/Dangerous_Welcome362

"Yessssss, finally someone else who does this! This is how I've always done it and nothing else compares."

u/Tatertot85

15. "Add fresh-grated mozzarella & Gouda."

u/TiddybraXton333

Freeform / Via giphy.com

16. "Diced tomato if you want a special treat."

u/DSteep

17. "Don't knock it till you try it, but a little scoop of mayo thrown in when you're mixing in the cheese is outstanding."

u/larrysdogspot

18. "I put a little garlic powder and real cheddar in it. I have also mixed a little salsa into the pot after its cooked."

u/A_Literal_Emu

A close-up of a wooden spoon holding a chunky tomato sauce
Carrie Anne Castillo / Via gettyimages.ca

19. "Do NOT follow the package instructions. If you cook it too long, it's mush. So keep an eye on it for al dente."

u/hockeynoticehockey

"Those thin macaroni noodles go to mush if you cook them more than 5 minutes."

u/NorthernBudHunter

20. "I personally like putting chicken pieces in my KD."

u/joelene1892

21. "A dollop of Cheez Whiz to taste. Our dollop size is a heaping tablespoon."

u/LakerBeer

"A spoonful of Cheez Whiz."

u/NoTtHaTgUy6869

The Drew Barrymore Show / Via giphy.com

22. "Tuna. That is the only addition you need."

"No ketchup. No chicken. No hot dogs. Just. Add. Tuna. Otherwise, the instructions on the packet are more than sufficient."

u/mapletard2023

"Add tuna and peas."

u/breakthebank1900

23. "Add an egg and butter instead with the cheese."

u/ItsAWonderfulFife

24. "I like to premix the powder and the milk — nice smooth consistency."

"After I drain the noodles, I put the butter in and make sure it's fully melted. Then I add my sauce mix and fully incorporate it. It makes a nice smooth pasta every time."

u/clemoh

Bowl of macaroni and cheese with a fork on a kitchen counter
Abby Zinman

25. "Add some olive oil to the water when you turn it on to boil. This hack works for any pasta, really. Stops it from sticking."

u/SubUrban-Expl03r

26. "Additions that I think taste great: real cheese, salsa veggies (mushrooms, broccoli and cauliflower), pepper, and red pepper flakes."

u/Redditujer

27. And finally, of course: "Salt and pepper at the end."

u/ItsAWonderfulFife

MasterChef AU / Via giphy.com

What other KD tips do you have? Let us know below. And you'll also want to follow BuzzFeed Canada on TikTok and Instagram, just in case we decide to try all 27 of these hacks.