Jeopardy! Is Coming Out With A New Pop Culture Show, And Yes, Chronically Online Americans And Canadians Can Apply

I knew being Internet-obsessed would work in my favour one day.

Abby Zinman
by Abby Zinman

BuzzFeed Staff

Internet kids, our time has arrived: Jeopardy! is officially making a show we'll be able to ace, and it's called Pop Culture Jeopardy! Yes, you read that right: it's the same Jeopardy! style, but all the questions will be pop culture-themed.

Does this mean there will be a new, pop version of the Jeopardy! theme song????

On the Jeopardy! website, they explain that the new show will include topics from "Alternative Rock to The Avengers," "Broadway to MMA," and "Gen Z to Zendaya," and that it'll be a team-based game.

HOLD. MY. BEER.

And the best part: applications are open right now, and eligibility includes both Canadians and Americans over 18! (Yes, Canadians are included too!) And you better start getting ready ASAP, because the first round happens right in your application.

After forming your team, every person on it will need to take a pop culture test.

Of course, lots of us have begun getting excited about the game — especially us chronically online folk who can finally put our skills to good use.

Jeopardy is coming out with a pop culture trivia to compete in and I’ve never needed something more in life

— you stupid (@fI_grad) May 21, 2024
Twitter: @fI_grad

The amount of the TL mutuals being ready to be on Pop Culture Jeopardy. It's our time to be rewarded for being cursed with Chronically Online Syndrome pic.twitter.com/6FaWyXeBc2

— k.elizabeth (@kathleenelee) May 14, 2024
Twitter: @kathleenelee

“There’s no host yet for Pop Culture Jeopardy!” https://t.co/sOdYQkp5AG pic.twitter.com/se7brR3wCB

— Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) May 14, 2024
Twitter: @hebennigatu

If you see me on pop culture jeopardy no you didn’t mind ya business. Finally all these useless facts in my brain can mean something seriously am considering trying out if it really happens pic.twitter.com/RGl2N5tU8d

— Thighana Ross (@JakeDoesntCare) May 21, 2024
Twitter: @JakeDoesntCare

Jeopardy Pop Culture is for people who have 2 friends to take the test with

— Rachel (@HirschhautW2Hs) May 21, 2024
Twitter: @HirschhautW2Hs

I’ve won so many gift cards at bar trivia please please please let me on pop culture jeopardy I will destroy https://t.co/Mnm3BmwQeo

— samantha (@vampirebuckley) May 16, 2024
Twitter: @vampirebuckley

Meanwhile, some are concerned with the team-based portion of the game...

Apparently Pop Culture Jeopardy is a team based competition. I don't have friends IRL that would qualify so does anyone wanna be in a team with me. I need two people.

— chauncey telese (@bigchaunc64) May 21, 2024
Twitter: @bigchaunc64

needing to have a team before you can apply for pop culture jeopardy is racist against people whose friends have lives

— sextina acab-fina (@giltcomplex) May 16, 2024
Twitter: @giltcomplex

pop culture jeopardy is a 3 player team game pic.twitter.com/ZqIz3ENpWb

— silver fox (@miemento) May 20, 2024
Twitter: @miemento

...and others are a tad disappointed with how niche the online test questions were.

Just did the pop culture jeopardy test and did not slay as hard as anticipated

— Laur (@laurynxxmac) May 20, 2024
Twitter: @laurynxxmac

i think i failed the pop culture jeopardy test pic.twitter.com/ONcNHjy3SU

— azar (@azarrichards) May 21, 2024
Twitter: @azarrichards

Kind of flopped on the Pop Culture Jeopardy test today pic.twitter.com/gtUn8FUsTc

— Bill Motsch (@billthechemist) May 18, 2024
Twitter: @billthechemist

@Jeopardy my team just took the pop culture quiz so if you look at our scores just think about how you really want a team that’s fun and not smart. Okay?

— ARip (@aripke) May 21, 2024
Twitter: @aripke

Anyway, as much as I'll be refreshing my email inbox for a callback, I'm really just excited to play the game from my couch with some friends.

BTW, it's going to be on Amazon Prime Video — because let's be real, not many of us millennials and Gen Z'ers actually own cable.

What are your thoughts on Pop Culture Jeopardy!? Let us know below!