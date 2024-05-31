97% Of People Can't Match The Celebrity To Their NHL Player Husband — Let's See If You Can

NHL playoffs are reeeeally starting to heat up, which means one thing: I'm getting very invested in not the games, but the celeb-hockey player relationships. Because while the games are on in the background, I'm really just on my phone, stalking each couple on Instagram. Priorities.
So if you're like me, and are well-educated on your hockey wives, here's your chance to prove it. I'll give you an NHL player, and you'll have to guess which celeb they are (or were) married to. Ready?
Want more info on all these amazing couples, and even more celebs you didn't know dated or married NHL players? We made this list just for you. Oh, and also, be sure to let us know how you did in the comments, and follow BuzzFeed Canada on Instagram and TikTok for more!
Share This Article
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?