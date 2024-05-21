Tell Us Your Favourite Disney Sidekick And We'll Accurately Guess What Your Favourite Food Is

BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Disney
As much as the protagonists in Disney movies are great, let's be real — the best part is always the sidekick, normally ones in animal form.
So today, we've chosen 12 Disney sidekick animals for you to choose from, and are giving ourselves the task of guessing your favourite food. Ready?
I know, I know — you're probably shocked that we actually got it right. What can I say? It's all that Disney magic.
Hot Topic
Obsessed with all things Disney? Join our fan community where you'll find hot topic discussions, quizzes, movie news, and more!
See our Disney Discussions
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Disney
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Disney conversation instead.
See the Discussions