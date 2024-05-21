Tell Us Your Favourite Disney Sidekick And We'll Accurately Guess What Your Favourite Food Is

This might be the most difficult decision you'll make all day.

As much as the protagonists in Disney movies are great, let's be real — the best part is always the sidekick, normally ones in animal form.

Disney / Via giphy.com

They're witty, funny, and honestly make the movies that much better.

So today, we've chosen 12 Disney sidekick animals for you to choose from, and are giving ourselves the task of guessing your favourite food. Ready?

Disney / Via giphy.com

I'm sad to report that no, Olaf and Stitch don't count as animals. Rules are rules.

I know, I know — you're probably shocked that we actually got it right. What can I say? It's all that Disney magic.

Disney / Via giphy.com
What other Disney animals do you love? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to follow BuzzFeed Canada on TikTok and Instagram for more!

