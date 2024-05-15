    Cottage Season Is Around The Corner — Here Are 21 Books That Are Perfect For Lounging By The Lake

    Take it from a book lover (who's also a bit picky).

    Let's get one thing straight: the best part of cottage season is sitting by the lake with a good book in hand. It's perhaps the most relaxing thing on Earth.

    If you disagree, you just haven't found the right book yet. I can help with that.

    But of course, you gotta pick a book that both fits the vibe and keeps you entertained — which is no easy task. So, here are some 5-star reads that you'll definitely enjoy.

    And in case you're wondering, no, there's no Colleen Hoover on this list.

    1. This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune

    2. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang

    3. We Were Liars by E. Lockhart

    4. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

    5. The House in the Cerulean Sea by T. J. Klune

    6. True Biz by Sara Nović

    7. Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies by Catherine Mack

    8. The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline

    9. The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston

    10. Pageboy by Elliot Page

    11. The Maid by Nita Prose

    12. Canadian Boyfriend by Jenny Holiday

    13. Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan

    14. Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune

    15. The Fury by Alex Michaelides

    16. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell

    17. The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

    18. Sweetness in the Skin by Ishi Robinson

    19. Happy Place by Emily Henry

    20. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez

    21. And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie

