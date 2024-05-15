Cottage Season Is Around The Corner — Here Are 21 Books That Are Perfect For Lounging By The Lake

Books·Posted 16 hours agoCottage Season Is Around The Corner — Here Are 21 Books That Are Perfect For Lounging By The LakeTake it from a book lover (who's also a bit picky).by Abby ZinmanBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Let's get one thing straight: the best part of cottage season is sitting by the lake with a good book in hand. It's perhaps the most relaxing thing on Earth. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Disney / Via giphy.com If you disagree, you just haven't found the right book yet. I can help with that. But of course, you gotta pick a book that both fits the vibe and keeps you entertained — which is no easy task. So, here are some 5-star reads that you'll definitely enjoy. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Disney / Via giphy.com And in case you're wondering, no, there's no Colleen Hoover on this list. 1. This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune View this photo on Instagram Carley Fortune / Via Instagram: @carleyfortune This one is not only a new book, having been released just in time for summer, but it also takes place in none other than Prince Edward Island (one of Canada's coastal provinces)! This Summer Will Be Different is a romance novel, and the summery vibes are absolutely immaculate in this book. So if you're looking for a contemporary book to enjoy and a couple to ship, it'd be wise to put this one high up on your list. 2. Yellowface by R. F. Kuang View this photo on Instagram R. F. Kuang / Via instagram.com I'm not joking when I tell you I could not put this book down. Last year's Goodreads Choice Award for Best Fiction went to Yellowface, and of course, it was a hundred percent deserved. It's a perfect, thought-provoking read that anyone would enjoy.Honestly, if you're planning on hanging out with any other book lovers this summer, I'd recommend reading this simultaneously, because boy, is there much to discuss! 3. We Were Liars by E. Lockhart View this photo on Instagram E. Lockhart / Via Instagram: @elockhartbooks If there’s one book you must read in the summer, it's this one. I recommend We Were Liars for just about anyone — it’s YA, but still interesting and page-turning no matter your age. I'd honestly go into this book without knowing anything, but if you're curious, I classify We Were Liars as a suspenseful, mysterious read. It's also set on a family island with cottages, so it's very fitting for the summer. If you've already read We Were Liars (more than once — I seriously recommend rereading it!), try the prequel, Family of Liars, which came out in 2022! 4. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid View this photo on Instagram Taylor Jenkins Reid / Via instagram.com Taylor Jenkins Reid is the genius behind Daisy Jones and the Six and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, and this is her most summery book. She also happens to be my favourite author of all time, because her ability to tell compelling stories and develop complex characters is seriously incredible.This book is set in Malibu (duh), and features a cast of surfers who spend lots of time on the beach. Malibu Rising definitely has lots of deeper themes, especially involving family dynamics, but I had an absolute blast reading this (and might be giving it a re-read this summer). 5. The House in the Cerulean Sea by T. J. Klune View this photo on Instagram T. J. Klune / Via Instagram: @tjklunebooks I'm sure you're already compelled by this book just from its beautiful cover, but I assure you, the story is just as fun. The House in the Cerulean Sea is about an orphanage with magical kids, and a man who is sent to evaluate the orphanage. It's fantasy, but not intimidating in the slightest, and hooks you right away. Let me tell you, this story is inspiring, heartwarming, and whimsical — plus, it's downright adorable. So if you're looking for some wholesome content in book form, I'd look no further than this one. 6. True Biz by Sara Nović View this photo on Instagram Reese's Book Club / Via Instagram: @reesesbookclub I finished this book a month ago, and I still can't stop thinking about it. I just wish I had time to enjoy it all at once and read for hours on end — hence, the perfect beach read. Told from several points of view, it follows the students and staff at a school for Deaf people. I adored this cast of characters and would reread this in a heartbeat! Honestly, regardless of what kind of story you like, this one has it all — drama, romance, and education (by the way, if you've ever been interested in American Sign Language, this book is honestly a great place to start learning). 7. Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies by Catherine Mack View this photo on Instagram Catherine Mack / Via Instagram: @catherinemckenzieauthor If you're looking for a book with some travel, look no further than Catherine Mack's debut release Every Time I Go on Vacation, Someone Dies. This novel is about an author who goes on her Italian book tour, only to find that life is becoming eerily similar to a murder mystery. But don't let that scare you — this book will seriously have you laughing out loud. Beautifully told, entertaining, and charming, this book is a surefire win for those who love travel, murder mysteries, romance, or humour. 8. The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline View this photo on Instagram Cherie Dimaline / Via Instagram: @cherie.dimaline Another YA read, this one is perfect for anyone looking for a slightly shorter book that's still packed with interesting story elements. It follows a future where global warming has led to humans' inability to dream, with the exception of Indigenous people, who hold the cure in their marrow. The Marrow Thieves can be classified as dystopian, involving themes that are ever-present in our society today — so as much as this book is an enjoyable escape into a different environment, it's also a lesson about the world around us. 9. The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston View this photo on Instagram Ashley Poston / Via instagram.com I literally haven't met one romance book lover who hasn't absolutely raved about this book. Plus, it includes some magic realism, which is a bonus in my opinion, especially if executed as well as in this novel. If you're not intrigued yet, I'll also add that Poston's new book called A Novel Love Story comes out this June 24, 2024, so what better way to prepare than by reading The Seven Year Slip first? 10. Pageboy by Elliot Page View this photo on Instagram Elliot Page / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/elliotpage/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=154db994-66f4-44fb-bab2-eff96cc4cdcb Don't worry, nonfiction book lovers — I haven't forgotten about you. And honestly, those who prefer fiction should still definitely try out actor Elliot Page's award-winning memoir from last year. Page is truly a Canadian legend, and his memoir is thoughtful and insightful even for those who haven't seen his movies or TV shows (but I'd also recommend watching Juno at your earliest convenience). Pageboy is fast-paced and interesting right from the first page, which to me, is essential in any summer book. 11. The Maid by Nita Prose View this photo on Instagram Nita Prose / Via Instagram: @nitaprose Is there anything more fun than a book set in a hotel? The Maid combines a lovable and hilarious cast of characters with a murder mystery. This summer is definitely the right time to read this one, because it's allegedly set to become a movie with Florence Pugh as the main character.If you're looking for a fun, enjoyable, and relatively lighthearted mystery, look no further than The Maid. 12. Canadian Boyfriend by Jenny Holiday View this photo on Instagram Jenny Holiday / Via Instagram: @holymolyjennyholi If you're Canadian, a hockey lover, or both, this book is the perfect read to keep you in the right spirit once playoffs are over. Plus, romance novels are best enjoyed in summer, especially ones with a pair of characters as lovable as our two leads, Mike and Aurora.This book is about a woman who lies to get out of events she doesn't want to go to by saying she’s going to visit her "Canadian boyfriend." That is, until she runs into said "Canadian boyfriend" and has to face her lie head-on. That's when the drama unfolds — and it's pretty hilarious to witness. 13. Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan View this photo on Instagram Jodi Picoult / Via instagram.com You've probably heard of Jodi Picoult before, but if you haven't read her books before, this is definitely the place to start. This story has literally everything you'd want: romance, drama, dual POVs, family dynamics, and a million twist and turns — you can't even keep count of the plot twists. You also learn a bit about beekeeping in this book, since our main character is a beekeeper, and it's genuinely fascinating (even as someone who's admittedly afraid of bees). I don't want to spoil anything else, but seriously, buckle in for this one. I know it's a longer book, but believe me, you'll finish it in no time. 14. Meet Me At The Lake by Carley Fortune View this photo on Instagram Carley Fortune / Via instagram.com Yep, I had to include another Carley Fortune book on this list — her books just capture summer by the lake so well, it's only fair! This book is set in both Prince Edward Island and Toronto, and it's a contemporary romance novel. As always, Fortune's characters are so well-constructed, and the setting is perfect. So if you'd rather start out with one of Fortune's fan-favourite novels than her new release, try out this one first. 15. The Fury by Alex Michaelides View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @alex.michaelides Michaelides' books deserve more hype. The Fury is a murder mystery — just like his other two books, The Maidens and The Silent Patient — but this one is set on a Greek island and is about celebrities. As with all of his books, it's suspenseful and beautifully told. I don't know how Michaelides comes up with such genius mysteries, but seriously, The Fury one should be on everyone's TBR for this summer. 16. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell View this photo on Instagram Malcolm Gladwell / Via Instagram: @malcolmgladwell For those who have already read Outliers and Blink and want another mind-blowing read, check out this non-fiction book. Reading Talking to Strangers this summer is a great way to get in some sun time while also learning about truly interesting concepts. In this book, Gladwell examines the psychological communication barriers humans possess, particularly when interacting with strangers.And if you’re thinking, I don’t want to read to learn, I want to read to have fun, I'm sorry, but Gladwell’s still for you. He’s the kind of writer that can teach you things without you even realizing it. So do yourself a favour and get your daily dose of Malcolm Gladwell in this summer. 17. The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake View this photo on Instagram Olivie Blake / Via Instagram: @olivieblake Any fantasy book lovers out there? This novel blew up on TikTok — and I'm as big a BookTok critic as any, but the hype behind The Atlas Six is totally justified. The Atlas Six follows six people who are chosen to be part of an exclusive society, only for many twists to unfold. It's so much fun to read and the story takes you on a wild ride, but it's not too heavy. The Atlas Six is also part of a trilogy, which is a bonus to me. 18. Sweetness in the Skin by Ishi Robinson View this photo on Instagram Ishi Robinson / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/ishi.ishi.ish/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=fada75e9-2a35-4129-ad7e-8c61f7db45f4 This story by Ishi Robinson is a contemporary novel about family struggles, learning French, and, my favourite: baking. If those concepts don't hook you, I don't know what will. Sweetness in the Skin is perfect for anyone looking for a good ol' coming-of-age story, as it follows a young, lovable main character. Plus, it's set in Jamaica, and is a recent release — so this summer is truly the right time to pick up this book. 19. Happy Place by Emily Henry View this photo on Instagram Emily Henry / Via Instagram: @emilyhenrywrites No list of beach reads is complete without fan-favourite author Emily Henry. Happy Place is a romance novel with deeper themes, and it's set in a holiday house in Maine, making it an amazing fit for your summer book list.I'll also mention that Henry has a new book out now called Funny Story, which many fans will be reading this summer — so if you've already read Happy Place, Beach Read, and Henry's other bestsellers, that's definitely one to check out. But of course, I chose to add Happy Place because not only is it my favourite, but it's also the best fit for cottage season in my eyes. 20. Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez View this photo on Instagram Abby Jimenez / Via Instagram: @authorabbyjimenez Thousands of readers swear by Abby Jimenez books — and for good reason. So if you’re a romance fan, now's the time to jump on the Abby Jimenez train. Just for the Summer is technically the third book in her series, “Part of Your World,” so you could get the first two and make it a back-to-back Abby Jimenez marathon — but if you’re just looking for something summery and quick, you can also start with this one. I'll warn you: this book is deeper than your average romance, so perhaps get a box of tissues ready if you’re a book crier. 21. And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie View this photo on Instagram Agatha Christie / Via Instagram: @officialagathachristie I can't in good conscience make a list of summer book recommendations without mentioning Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None — which is the best-selling crime novel of all time. No biggie. Besides, if you haven't read a Christie book yet, what are you doing?This is such a timeless, quick mystery, and I bet you won't guess the ending. It's also set on an island, so you'll get all the right summer vibes while being super entrenched in perhaps the most iconic mystery story ever. This is one of those books I wish I could erase my memory of, just so I could read it again. What other books are on your list for this summer? Tell us below, and follow BuzzFeed Canada on Instagram and TikTok for more ☀️